NWH launches new HGV driving school

Monday, October 17, 2022 - 06:57
Recycling and waste management company, The NWH Group, has launched a new driving school to help tackle the on-going HGV driver shortage.

Through its new fully-funded training programme NWH Driving School, the business aims to secure two new HGV drivers per week.

NWH plans to recruit driver mentors from within its own pool of drivers to support the newly qualified drivers, and create a substantial financial reward for each new driver that passes through the scheme into employment.

Also, NWH has increased the number of driver apprenticeships it offers each year from two to eight – with full time employment at the end guaranteed.

Its HGV driver apprenticeship scheme, first launched in 2013, enables young adults to learn on the job and achieve career specific qualifications as well as learning valuable skills and gaining experience in the field.

The scheme offers a high level of training from experienced and knowledgeable mentor drivers and apprentices are put through their SVQ Driving Goods Vehicles qualification, in addition to a Level 3 Modern Apprenticeship in Freight Logistics – Driving Goods Vehicles.

Ricky Ray, Group Compliance Director at The NWH Group, said: “We understand the current economic climate and cost of living crisis are creating extremely challenging circumstances for many people so we’re offering potential HGV drivers a fully-funded route to secure their license as well as a guaranteed job at the end.

“Not only that, drivers will benefit from a full-time salary while they complete their training.”

Leave A Comment

