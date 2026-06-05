Fleet manager burnout rising as pressures continue to mount

Fleet manager burnout is becoming an increasingly serious issue across the fleet industry, with professionals facing mounting workloads, staffing shortages and growing business expectations.
According to the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), reports of extreme stress, burnout and mental health struggles are becoming more common among fleet managers as they juggle a widening range of responsibilities.
Lorna McAteer, deputy chair of the AFP, said the growing strategic importance of fleet management has brought both opportunities and challenges.
“In the 2020s, we’ve seen much increased recognition of the importance of fleet managers within corporate structures as a result of everything from our role in coping with the pandemic through to electrification. On the whole this has been a highly positive development.
“However, many fleet managers find themselves in a position where ever-greater demands are being placed on them as a result of the higher profile that fleet now enjoys, without necessarily being given much in the way of additional resources, whether that means more staff or investments in areas such as technology.
“The results are all too predictable and, if you get a number of fleet managers in a room, discussion about extreme stress and burnout are increasingly common. Many feel there hasn’t been a pause in dealing with major developments since Covid and the latest pressure to reduce costs in the face of the economic impact of the war in Iran seems like a crisis too far.”
McAteer said burnout is affecting fleet professionals at every level, regardless of fleet size or organisational structure.
“This can happen to anyone working in fleet and indeed, some of those in small-medium sized organisations are often the most exposed.”
One AFP member responsible for managing several hundred vehicles described how a combination of staffing cuts, a corporate merger and a leasing supplier transition pushed them beyond their limits, despite delivering significant cost savings.
“I finally broke in 2024 and was given a week off, which really wasn’t helpful as no one picked up my work, so the old problems were even bigger when I went returned.”
The AFP also highlighted the impact of the increasingly ‘always-on’ nature of fleet operations. Many fleet managers and administrators are expected to respond to calls, emails and messages outside normal working hours, often dealing with urgent operational issues.
One AFP member explained how the constant pressure can feel overwhelming.
“My fleet isn’t massive but it’s only me managing it and today, for example, I’ve been hounded to give answers for people who suddenly needed to have hire cars available overseas and what our policy is for booking and covering costs.
“It can feel as though when something needs doing, all the responsibility falls to me but if I want to proactively promote an area I feel is important, such as driver risk, no-one wants to listen. It is isolating and I am done in.”
McAteer said professional networks such as the AFP can provide valuable support for fleet managers experiencing stress and burnout by offering opportunities to share experiences, seek advice and learn from peers facing similar challenges.
“The bottom line is that there are no easy solutions to this issue but knowing that many others face similar problems and hearing about steps they have taken which proved effective has genuine value.
“There are also short and effective AFP training courses that can help make changes at work, covering areas such as learning to speak up confidently within your organisation, time management, and successfully navigating your career.
“However, if you really feel that you are burnt out, you should seek medical advice. Stress can have very real long-term impacts on your health and recovery often takes time.”
As fleet management continues to evolve through electrification, cost pressures and regulatory change, industry leaders warn that organisations must ensure fleet teams are adequately supported with the resources, technology and staffing needed to manage increasing demands without compromising their wellbeing.