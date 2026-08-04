Certas Energy celebrates DP World Supplier of the Year award

Certas Energy has been recognised for its role in accelerating the decarbonisation of UK road freight after receiving the Supplier of the Year award for its contribution to DP World’s Low Carbon Truck Programme (LCTP).
The UK’s largest independent distributor of fuels and lubricants was honoured for supporting the launch and early development of the pioneering initiative by supplying Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and helping hauliers access the renewable fuel through its flexible fuel card network and bulk fuel delivery service.
The award highlights Certas Energy’s contribution to helping transport operators reduce emissions while supporting customers’ wider sustainability objectives and supply chain decarbonisation.
Launched at DP World’s London Gateway and Southampton logistics hubs, the Low Carbon Truck Programme is designed to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon fuels across UK road haulage.
With more than 4,000 truck movements every day through the two ports, the programme aims to help around 500 HGVs transition to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, enabling operators to cut emissions without replacing existing vehicles.
HVO is a renewable diesel alternative that can be used as a direct replacement for conventional diesel in compatible vehicles without requiring costly engine modifications. Depending on feedstock and production methods, it can reduce life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared with standard diesel.
Eligible operators completing more than 90 loaded container movements within a three-month period can receive up to 5,000 litres of HVO per vehicle, per port. Fuel can be supplied through bulk deliveries directly to operators’ depots or via fuel cards accepted at refuelling sites across the UK.
During the first nine months, 1,346,000 litres of HVO were allocated across 378 HGVs operated by 33 transport businesses. In total, 71 haulage companies have registered for the scheme, representing 1,573 participating trucks.
As businesses seek practical ways to reduce Scope 3 emissions, initiatives such as the Low Carbon Truck Programme are helping fleets begin their decarbonisation journey without waiting for widespread availability of zero-emission heavy goods vehicles.
Recognising the company’s contribution, Muhammad Azam, DP World HVO Trial Project Manager, said: “I wanted to take a moment to congratulate the Certas team on winning Supplier of the Year for the Low Carbon Truck Programme.
“I would also like to thank them for their support during the launch and early stages of the LCTP. Your collaboration, responsiveness and commitment have been instrumental in helping us onboard participants and provide access to HVO across the programme.
“We appreciate the efforts made by your team in supporting fuel card setup, fuel supply arrangements and resolving operational queries as they arose.”
As the UK’s largest independent fuel distributor, Certas Energy continues to support businesses with access to diesel, HVO, AdBlue and alternative fuel solutions as operators transition towards lower-carbon transport.
Alongside its bulk fuel supply, the company offers FuelTapp, its digital fuel card platform designed to simplify fuel management for commercial fleets. The solution provides access to 30 Certas Energy bunker sites across the UK, enhanced security through digital technology and online management tools that help operators monitor fuel usage and control costs.
With sustainability remaining a priority for the logistics sector, the recognition from DP World reinforces Certas Energy’s role in supporting practical, lower-carbon fuel solutions that help fleets reduce emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.