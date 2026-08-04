Kempower brings flexible EV charging finance to UK forecourts

Kempower has completed its first UK EV charging project funded through a leasing agreement, helping Highway Stops Retail Limited (HSRL) install eight new ultra-rapid charging points at its service station in Astwick, Hertfordshire.
The project marks the first UK deployment under Kempower’s financing partnership with DLL, demonstrating how flexible funding can help forecourt operators overcome the high upfront costs associated with installing EV charging infrastructure.
By combining leasing with ongoing maintenance support, the initiative aims to make DC fast charging more accessible for independent operators while accelerating the rollout of public charging across the UK.
Kempower and DLL launched their partnership in 2024 to provide a financing model that enables charge point operators to spread the cost of installing DC fast charging infrastructure over time rather than making a significant capital investment.
The package includes regular maintenance services from Kempower alongside the charging hardware, ensuring operators benefit from both financial flexibility and long-term operational support.
The Astwick installation is both Kempower’s first UK leasing-enabled project and the first UK deployment delivered through its collaboration with DLL.
Commissioned in February 2026, the charging hub is located on the A1 northbound near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, providing convenient access for motorists travelling on one of the UK’s busiest strategic road networks.
The site features four Kempower Double Satellite chargers, delivering a total of eight CCS2 charging connections. The chargers are powered by two Kempower Power Units, enabling each charging point to deliver up to 400kW to compatible electric vehicles, helping drivers minimise charging times.
The hardware procurement, installation and long-term servicing were delivered by Yunex Traffic, Kempower’s UK infrastructure partner.
Shilan Raja, Director at Highway Stops Retail Limited, said: “Responses to our new chargers have been overwhelmingly positive from others in the industry. This project is the result of the collaboration between teams of people passionate about e-mobility, so it makes me proud to see the chargers being used by EV drivers every day. Financing the project through Kempower with DLL was a huge enabler.”
The project demonstrates how alternative funding models can support smaller businesses looking to enter the EV charging market without the financial burden traditionally associated with large infrastructure projects.
Rolle Nieminen, Head of Sales for UK & Ireland at Kempower, said: “This flexible funding model opens the door for customers like HSRL who are in the early stages of expanding their EV charging services. The agreement we have with DLL helps remove the financial risk for operators, making the decision to commit to EV charging easier than ever. I’m excited to see more small and independent forecourt operators participating in the EV charging rollout through this new strategy.”
The financing model is designed to help increase the availability of rapid charging infrastructure by making investment more accessible to businesses that may previously have been deterred by high capital expenditure.
Mark McLoughlin, Energy Transition Country Commercial Manager for UK & Ireland at DLL, added: “We partnered with Kempower because we wanted to enable its customers to be successful without the significant initial capex. In today’s world, where the initial cost of hardware is high, our financing solutions can make the deployment of EV chargers easier and more affordable.”
As demand for public charging infrastructure continues to grow, innovative funding models such as leasing are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.
By combining flexible finance with high-performance charging technology and long-term maintenance support, Kempower and DLL aim to help accelerate EV infrastructure deployment while making rapid charging a viable investment for a broader range of operators.