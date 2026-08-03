KJ Transport invests in Renault Trucks T480 fleet upgrade

KJ Transport, part of the Fred Sherwood Group, has strengthened its fleet modernisation programme with the acquisition of 10 Renault Trucks T480 Turbo Compound tractor units, supporting the company’s focus on improving efficiency, reducing emissions and enhancing driver wellbeing.
The investment comes as operators across the logistics sector face increasing pressure to reduce operating costs, improve fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions and replace ageing vehicles with more sustainable and compliant alternatives.
For KJ Transport, existing trucks were becoming less efficient, creating the need for a fleet solution that could deliver improved performance while aligning with the company’s wider environmental and operational objectives.
The new Renault Trucks T480 Turbo Compound units will replace part of the company’s existing fleet and represent the first introduction of turbo compound technology into KJ Transport operations. The technology has already been successfully adopted elsewhere across the Fred Sherwood Group, with the latest investment extending its benefits across the wider business.
The vehicles were supplied by RH Commercial Vehicles (RHCV), a long-standing partner of the Group. The relationship has been built on transparency, reliability and a shared commitment to delivering high levels of customer service.
Improved Efficiency and Reduced Emissions
A key driver behind the fleet investment was the need to improve fuel economy and reduce environmental impact. The Renault Trucks T480 Turbo Compound features advanced engine technology designed to maximise efficiency, delivering fuel savings and CO₂ reductions of up to 10% compared with previous-generation solutions.
The reduction in fuel consumption is expected to support lower operating costs while helping KJ Transport strengthen its sustainability performance and reduce its carbon footprint.
The Renault Trucks T480 also supports the company’s wider environmental ambitions, having achieved a Gold EcoVadis sustainability rating, recognising strong performance across environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
Safety at the Heart of the Fleet Upgrade
Driver and road user safety were also central considerations during the vehicle selection process. The new tractor units have achieved a four-star Euro NCAP rating, reflecting Renault Trucks’ focus on developing safer commercial vehicles.
The trucks are equipped with advanced safety systems designed to support drivers and reduce risks on the road, including hill start assist, lane assist and emergency braking technology.
These features provide additional support during daily operations, helping KJ Transport maintain high safety standards across its fleet.
Enhancing Driver Comfort and Wellbeing
Recognising the important role driver comfort plays in recruitment, retention and operational performance, KJ Transport selected a specification designed to provide a premium working environment.
The Renault Trucks T480 cabs include the COMFORT driver’s seat, featuring height memory settings, seat ventilation and adjustable lumbar support. Additional features include an integrated 24-litre refrigerator, air conditioning, cruise control and a digital dashboard designed to improve usability and driver interaction.
The driver-focused specification reflects Renault Trucks’ approach to creating a more comfortable and productive workplace for professional drivers, particularly during long-distance operations.
A Partnership Built on Trust
The successful delivery of the fleet upgrade has been supported by the close relationship between KJ Transport and RH Commercial Vehicles. The dealership has worked closely with the business throughout the procurement process, ensuring clear communication and a strong understanding of the Group’s operational requirements.
This collaborative approach helped deliver a smooth transition to the new vehicles and reinforces the commitment of both organisations to continued partnership in the future.
The introduction of the Renault Trucks T480 Turbo Compound fleet marks an important step in KJ Transport’s ongoing development, combining improved efficiency, enhanced safety and better driver facilities to support the company’s logistics operations.