With UK summers becoming increasingly hotter, Structure-flex is encouraging fleet operators transporting temperature-sensitive goods to invest in insulated lorry tension curtains to help protect loads during transit.
The call comes after the Met Office recorded a temperature of 37.3°C in Suffolk on 26 June 2026, highlighting the growing challenges facing operators moving fresh food, pharmaceuticals and other perishable products during periods of extreme heat.
As climate change drives rising summer temperatures, maintaining consistent load temperatures is becoming an increasingly important consideration for fleets responsible for safeguarding product quality and reducing waste.
Norfolk-based Structure-flex, the UK’s largest supplier of lorry tension curtains, says its insulated curtain technology offers an effective way to reduce heat transfer into trailers, helping operators better protect temperature-sensitive cargo.
Paul Reeve, Managing Director at Structure-flex, said: “The hot summer weather has arrived in full force – and it’s already causing difficulties for transport operators carrying temperature-sensitive goods. Even short periods of excessive heat can affect the quality of products, so investing in the right equipment can make all the difference.”
Designed to Reduce Heat Transfer
Manufactured from PVC-coated thermoplastic using high-frequency welding technology, Structure-flex’s insulated lorry tension curtains feature a composite layer incorporating an insulated, air-filled aluminium membrane that runs the full length of the curtain.
The additional insulation layer provides approximately 10% extra insulation on each side of the curtain, helping to reduce heat gain and improve temperature stability inside trailers. While not intended to replace refrigerated trailers, the insulated curtains provide an additional barrier against external temperatures, supporting cold chain performance during transport.
Reeve added: “Insulated curtains aren’t designed to replace refrigerated trailers, but they can play an important role in reducing heat gain and supporting temperature control during transit. With strong seams and expert manufacturing, our insulated curtains are the ideal solution.”
Built for Long-Term Durability
Alongside their thermal performance, the company’s PVC-coated thermoplastic curtains are engineered to withstand prolonged exposure to sunlight. Their UV-resistant properties help maintain the curtains’ structural integrity, appearance and performance throughout the summer, reducing wear and extending service life for fleet operators.
The robust construction and high-frequency welded seams also deliver the durability required for demanding transport operations, where trailers are in constant use across varying weather conditions.
Supporting Fleets in a Changing Climate
Founded in 1970, Structure-flex has developed expertise in manufacturing high-frequency welded PVC-coated thermoplastic products, supplying not only lorry tension curtains but also proof test bags, water storage tanks and its Mobildeich flood defence system.
As hotter summers become more common across the UK, the company believes transport operators should consider practical measures that help protect both cargo quality and operational efficiency.
Reeve concluded: “Extreme summer temperatures are becoming less of an exception and more of an expectation. With insulated and durable UV-resistant lorry tension curtains, we’re helping transport operators keep perishable goods protected and fleets performing reliably throughout the warmer months.”
With heatwaves placing increasing pressure on supply chains, investment in insulated transport equipment could prove an important step in maintaining product quality, reducing spoilage and improving fleet resilience during the UK’s increasingly challenging summer conditions.