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Teletrac Navman launches Energy Hub to unify fleet energy data

Teletrac Navman launches Energy Hub to unify fleet energy data

Thursday, July 30, 2026 - 07:57
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Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, has launched Energy Hub, a new solution within its all-in-one fleet management platform TN360. Energy Hub gives businesses a unified view of energy usage across mixed-energy fleets, combining electric vehicle (EV) charging visibility with traditional fuel data in a single platform, while also supporting a broader range of alternative energy types beyond petrol and diesel.

As more businesses move towards mixed-energy fleets, managing energy usage has become increasingly difficult, with data spread across fleet management platforms, fuel card systems and multiple charging sources, including home, depot and public networks. This fragmentation leaves organisations without a single, reliable view of energy usage across their operations.

Alain Samaha, Chief Executive Officer, Teletrac Navman, said: “Fleet operations are becoming increasingly complex as businesses manage the transition to mixed-energy environments. The challenge is no longer simply collecting information but bringing it together in a way that supports better operational decision-making.”

“Energy Hub helps businesses reduce fragmentation and gain clearer insights into energy performance, bringing these data points together into one platform, giving organizations a clearer, unified view of energy usage and enabling a more integrated, data-driven approach to fleet management.”

Real-time vehicle insights, including battery state of charge (SoC) and estimated remaining range, give fleet managers a clearer picture of vehicle readiness across EV and hybrid fleets. Built on Teletrac Navman’s existing telematics platform, Energy Hub supports configurable alerts and exception-based reporting that can flag overcharging, unusual fuel transactions and inefficient charging behaviour.

The solution centralises fuel card transaction data from leading providers, allowing organisations to streamline reporting, reconcile spending and detect anomalies without storing sensitive card information. It also introduces EV charging reimbursement capabilities, ensuring business-related energy costs are accurately calculated and allocated using driver trip classification data. Together, these features help organisations strengthen compliance, simplify audits and identify unnecessary expenditure across both charging and fuel activity.

Energy Hub’s dashboard offers fleet-wide visibility into energy consumption, transaction volumes, cost per kilowatt hour and overall spend. Fleet managers can analyse trends, monitor live charging status, track charging events and locate public charging infrastructure, giving them the insights needed to optimise fleet performance and energy management.

The launch arrives at a critical time for fleet-reliant organisations, including private fleets, local government and transport operators, where teams face growing pressure to meet sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets. By improving visibility into energy usage and operational performance, Energy Hub makes it easier for organisations to align with these targets.

“As the industry evolves, visibility and integration will be critical to unlocking the full value of fleet data,” said Samaha.

“Energy Hub gives our customers a single, connected view of their energy ecosystem, helping them reduce costs, improve efficiency and navigate the transition to more sustainable operations with confidence.”

Energy Hub is now available within TN360 globally. Businesses interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Teletrac Navman for demonstrations, technical briefings or further information.

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