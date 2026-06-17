Cross Haulage speeds up invoice payments by 75%

Cross Haulage, part of the Cross Group Aberfeldy, has transformed its transport operations by implementing Podfather logistics software, improving efficiency, reducing administration and accelerating invoice payments by up to 75%.
The cloud-based solution provides real-time vehicle tracking, customer notifications, route planning and optimisation, electronic proof of delivery (POD) capture, and digital compliance management. As a result, Cross Haulage has streamlined information flow across its business while improving communication with customers and third-party organisations.
Before adopting Podfather, the company relied heavily on paper-based processes and manual communication, creating administrative challenges and delays.
“Prior to Podfather we relied on paper tickets and phone calls,” commented Louise Patterson, Office Manager at Cross Group Aberfeldy. “For large contract jobs this could mean up to 50 transfer notices for just one invoice. These either had to be physically returned to the office, scanned and collated, or the drivers took photos and sent them through. Either way, it was time-consuming, laborious, and open to errors.
“We looked at a number of solutions before selecting Podfather, but they all seemed really complicated and overwhelming, not something that would work with a smaller operation like ours,” she continued. “Podfather works really well for us, it was easy to set up, easy to use, and it stays up to date with all relevant regulations.”
Based in the heart of Scotland, Cross Group Aberfeldy has grown significantly since launching in 2018 as a civil engineering and construction business. The family-owned company now operates four divisions, employs 40 staff and serves an expanding customer base across the country.
Its haulage division runs a modern and diverse fleet, including a 32-tonne HIAB Beavertail, four 32-tonne eight-wheeler steel-body tippers, two volumetric concrete mixers, an 18-tonne tipper and an articulated lorry supported by a range of trailers and an escort vehicle. The fleet transports bulk materials, aggregates, equipment and plant throughout Scotland, supporting a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects.
The rollout of Podfather across the haulage division has digitised many key processes. Drivers now complete guided vehicle inspections at the start of every shift, helping to ensure vehicles remain roadworthy and compliant. Through the Podfather mobile app, drivers have instant access to schedules, routes and job-specific instructions, reducing paperwork and improving operational visibility.
The software also enables drivers to capture electronic proof of delivery, including time, date and location-stamped photographs and customer signatures. This information is instantly available to office staff, customers and compliance bodies, creating a transparent and efficient workflow.
The impact has been significant. By replacing manual paperwork with digital records, Cross Haulage has reduced administrative workloads, improved compliance and enhanced customer service. The availability of instant delivery confirmation has also helped minimise invoice disputes and speed up payment cycles.
“At every touch point Podfather has reduced the paper we produce and consume, and the admin resource associated with it,” Patterson concluded. “This is resulting in up to 40% fewer invoice queries, as the customer has already signed off the delivery, and faster payments. The improvements in customer service have also had an impact and I can confidently say we recently won a significant contract based on the fact that we have automated PODs.
“Moving forward, we are looking to implement Podfather within some of our other operations where it will be used to track plant and materials across our Civils, Developments, and Plant Sales divisions.”
Following the success of the implementation within its haulage operation, Cross Group Aberfeldy is now exploring wider deployment of Podfather technology across its other business divisions. The move is expected to further enhance visibility, efficiency and asset tracking while supporting the company’s continued growth across Scotland.