BYD partners with St John Ambulance to test the SEALION 7

BYD UK is supporting a new emergency response initiative by supplying a fully electric SEALION 7 to a six-month St John Ambulance co-responder pilot in the East of England.
The trial, delivered in partnership with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), will see trained St John Ambulance volunteers respond to 999 medical emergencies across Norfolk, providing clinical assessment and life-saving treatment before ambulance crews arrive.
The pilot aims to assess the impact of co-responders on patient outcomes and emergency service capacity, with the potential for the scheme to be rolled out across other regions of England if successful. It is also expected to help relieve pressure on frontline ambulance services by enabling volunteers to treat some patients at the scene without requiring an ambulance response.
BYD has supplied a specially prepared SEALION 7, complete with emergency livery and blue lights, allowing volunteers to respond rapidly to incidents. Powered by a 530PS twin-motor electric powertrain and offering a range of up to 312 miles, the all-electric SUV combines strong performance with zero tailpipe emissions.
Its spacious interior and 520-litre boot provide ample room for essential emergency equipment, including defibrillators, oxygen supplies, airway management equipment and emergency medicines.
The co-responder programme has already demonstrated its value, with volunteers arriving first at more than 94% of incidents they are dispatched to. Early intervention enables life-saving treatment to begin sooner and, in many cases, patients can be treated and safely discharged at the scene, helping to keep ambulance crews available for the most critical emergencies.
Jeanette Griggs, National Corporate & Public Sector Manager at BYD UK, said: “BYD is extremely proud to support St John Ambulance by supplying a SEALION 7 for the EEAST trial. The vital work St John Ambulance carries out in communities across the country saves lives, and we believe the SEALION 7’s fully electric performance, impressive range and practical cabin make it ideally suited to support their co-responders. We’re excited to see the positive impact this trial will have for St John Ambulance and the communities they serve.”
Tom Willis, Head of Clinical Standards for St John Ambulance, who is leading the Norfolk scheme and is also one of the active co-responders, highlighted the importance of the partnership.
“We are immensely grateful to BYD for loaning a fully electric response car. Having a dedicated response vehicle for this pilot is essential to ensuring our volunteers can reach patients quickly and begin care at the earliest possible moment. This scheme is about working in partnership with our NHS colleagues to provide additional support where it is most needed, helping to improve outcomes for patients while also easing pressure on frontline resources.
“The early results we are seeing are very encouraging. Our teams are reaching patients quickly, providing immediate care, and in some cases resolving incidents without the need for an ambulance to attend. That is a positive outcome both for patients and for the wider health system.
“The loan of the BYD SEALION 7 will help us use donations for life-saving interventions, rather than on rising fuel costs, helping us to run the scheme more efficiently and with greater impact.”
The project also demonstrates the growing role electric vehicles can play within emergency and public sector fleets. With rapid acceleration, long driving range and lower operating costs, electric vehicles are increasingly being adopted for response and support roles where reliability, efficiency and sustainability are all critical.
St John Ambulance provides its services to the NHS free of charge and relies on public donations, partnerships and corporate support to continue delivering care in communities across England. If the Norfolk pilot proves successful, it could pave the way for wider deployment of electric response vehicles within future co-responder programmes.