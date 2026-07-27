Trimble and TRAVIS integrate CoPilot to simplify European truck parking

Trimble and TRAVIS Road Services have launched a new integration that connects the Trimble CoPilot in-cab navigation platform with the TRAVIS European truck services network, making it easier for drivers to locate and book secure truck parking across Europe.
Available to Trimble CoPilot customers in 26 European countries, the integration provides access to more than 750 registered TRAVIS parking locations. Drivers can search for parking along their planned route, near their current location or at a specific destination before being redirected to the TRAVIS platform to check availability and complete their booking. Booking terms and pricing are managed by TRAVIS.
The new functionality addresses one of the biggest operational challenges facing European road transport operators, helping drivers find safe and legal parking before reaching their Hours of Service limits while improving fleet efficiency and security.
According to a recent European Commission study, truck drivers spend an average of 45 minutes each day searching for a suitable place to take their mandatory rest breaks. This not only increases stress and fatigue but can also have significant financial implications, with parking-related inefficiencies estimated to cost up to €19,200 per truck each year through lost time, unnecessary mileage and wasted fuel.
Cargo security is another growing concern. Nearly 40% of cargo thefts across Europe occur at unsecured roadside parking areas or rest stops, with cargo crime costing the logistics industry an estimated €8.2 billion annually. Secure parking has therefore become an increasingly important part of protecting both drivers and valuable freight.
Chris Quin, Vice President of Europe Sales at Trimble, said: “Access to safe, reliable parking shouldn’t be an afterthought, it needs to be built right into the tools that fleets use to manage their operations. By bringing TRAVIS’s parking network directly into CoPilot, we’re helping carriers seamlessly build safer rest stops into the driving day, giving drivers greater confidence at the end of a shift.”
The integration enables drivers to search for available TRAVIS parking locations directly within CoPilot before completing their booking via the TRAVIS platform. Drivers also receive parking and site access instructions through the TRAVIS Driver App in more than 10 languages, helping to simplify journeys across multiple European countries.
Fleet operators also benefit from a more streamlined administrative process. Instead of managing multiple invoices and receipts from different parking providers, fleets receive a single periodic invoice from TRAVIS covering all parking costs, simplifying VAT recovery and improving cost visibility.
Max Zillinger, Sales and Business Development Manager at TRAVIS Road Services, said: “Drivers shouldn’t have to compromise on their personal safety or cargo security just to stay compliant with driving hours. By embedding our network of 750+ registered locations directly into Trimble CoPilot, we are taking the guesswork out of the driving day. It’s a win for driver well-being, peace of mind and fleet efficiency.”
The launch comes as Europe’s logistics sector continues to face a shortage of secure truck parking, with demand consistently outstripping the number of available spaces. While digital technology cannot solve the shortage alone, integrating parking availability into in-cab navigation can help drivers make better use of existing facilities and reduce time spent searching for suitable locations.
The companies also believe the integration supports wider European transport objectives, including the EU’s Fit for 55 programme and Mobility Package, by reducing unnecessary vehicle miles driven while searching for parking and cutting associated fuel consumption and emissions.
As fleets continue to prioritise driver welfare, regulatory compliance and operational efficiency, integrated digital solutions such as the Trimble-TRAVIS partnership are expected to play an increasingly important role in improving both productivity and road safety across Europe’s transport industry.