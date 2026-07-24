Dawsongroup to acquire Dan Ryan Truck Rental

Dawsongroup has announced a binding agreement to acquire Dan Ryan Truck Rental, Ireland’s longest-established commercial truck and van rental, leasing and contract hire business, in a move that strengthens its European growth ambitions.
The acquisition will provide Dawsongroup with an established presence in the Irish market while expanding its portfolio of commercial vehicle rental and leasing services beyond the UK. The transaction remains subject to the usual regulatory approvals.
The deal brings together two long-established businesses with strong family roots and customer-focused cultures.
Dawsongroup, one of the UK’s leading independent asset leasing specialists, offers a broad range of business solutions spanning commercial vehicles, temperature-controlled equipment and specialist assets. By acquiring Dan Ryan Truck Rental, the company gains a well-established platform for future expansion across Ireland and continental Europe.
Backed by investment firm KKR, Dawsongroup says the acquisition represents a significant milestone in its long-term strategy to broaden its European footprint.
Following completion of the acquisition, Dan Ryan Truck Rental will continue to operate under its existing brand and remain a separate business within the Dawsongroup group.
The Irish company will benefit from Dawsongroup’s scale, resources and wider capabilities while maintaining the customer service and values that have underpinned its success over many years.
Wayne Boylan, Managing Director of Dan Ryan Truck Rental, said the two businesses shared a common culture and vision from the outset.
“This is an exciting milestone for Dan Ryan Truck Rental. From our first meetings with the Dawsongroup team, it was clear that we shared the same values, culture and long-term vision. Both businesses were built on strong family foundations, with a clear focus on people and customers. That cultural alignment made this transaction feel like a natural fit from the outset.
Joining Dawsongroup gives us the scale, expertise and investment to support the next stage of our growth while preserving the values and identity that have shaped the business. It will also allow us to broaden the range of products and services we offer our customers in Ireland.
For our customers, it is very much business as usual. Our customers will continue to deal with the same experienced team they know and trust, while benefiting from the additional resources, expertise and broader range of assets and solutions that Dawsongroup brings. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for our customers, our employees and the future of Dan Ryan Truck Rental.”
Supporting long-term growth
Dawsongroup says the acquisition strengthens its position in the commercial vehicle rental and leasing sector while opening opportunities to enter new market segments.
Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Dawsongroup, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dan Ryan Truck Rental to Dawsongroup. Dan Ryan Truck Rental is a business we respect and understand. It has built an excellent reputation through the quality of its people and the strength of its customer relationships.
The acquisition provides Dawsongroup with a high quality and well-established platform in Ireland and represents an important step in our growth strategy, allowing Dawsongroup to enter several new market areas. We look forward to supporting the business as it continues to grow.”
Nick Reynolds, Commercial Director at Dawsongroup, added: “Dan Ryan Truck Rental is a fantastic business, and its success is a credit to the whole team who have worked tirelessly to make the business synonymous with customer service and quality. Over many years, the business has built a successful and enduring track record, consistently providing high-quality service and solutions to its customers. We have been impressed by the strength of the business, its team and its position in the Irish market. We look forward to supporting the business in the next chapter of its development.”
Expanding commercial vehicle rental capabilities
The acquisition underlines continued consolidation within the commercial vehicle rental and leasing sector as operators seek greater scale and broader geographical reach.
For customers in Ireland, the deal is expected to provide access to a wider range of commercial vehicle, leasing and asset solutions while maintaining continuity through the existing Dan Ryan Truck Rental team.
Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition will mark another step in Dawsongroup’s strategy to build a stronger presence across Europe while preserving the local expertise and customer relationships that have made Dan Ryan Truck Rental one of Ireland’s best-known commercial vehicle rental businesses.