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Eastleigh Borough Council switches to Fleetclear technology

Eastleigh Borough Council switches to Fleetclear technology

Monday, July 27, 2026 - 06:17
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Connected Vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Eastleigh Borough Council (EBC) has significantly improved the efficiency and reliability of its fleet operations after upgrading to the Fleetclear LIVE vehicle tracking and fleet safety technology.

The council, which operates a fleet of more than 50 vehicles including refuse collection vehicles (RCVs), Luton vans and tippers, has equipped its fleet with Fleetclear’s 360° LIVE camera systems, the Cyclear™ cyclist safety warning device and reverse radar. The authority has also adopted the Fleetclear Connect software platform, bringing all vehicle safety and tracking data together within a single, integrated system.

The move has given supervisors access to a web-based, customisable dashboard, providing real-time visibility of vehicle movements, safety systems and operational performance across the fleet. The integrated platform has replaced separate tracking and camera systems that previously limited visibility and operational efficiency.

Eastleigh Borough Council switches to Fleetclear technology

L to R: Dylan McKinnon and Tom Broomfield with Eastleigh Borough Council’s eRCV. Image: Fleetclear

Tom Broomfield, Street Services Manager at EBC, explained the impact of the upgrade: “It was very disjointed before; we couldn’t get the systems to talk to each other, coverage wasn’t great and we had blackspots across the borough. We now have 99% coverage.”

The improved connectivity has transformed day-to-day fleet management, enabling managers to monitor collection rounds and vehicle activity remotely without needing to be on site.

“Switching to Fleetclear has been a gamechanger. We know where all our vehicles are at any one time and can review any camera at the touch of a button.”

The integrated platform is also helping the council respond more quickly to customer enquiries and service disputes by providing instant access to video footage and vehicle data.

Dylan McKinnon, Operational Trainee, Street Services at EBC, said: “A customer might say that their bin has been missed, and the crew can say the bin wasn’t presented. We can check the cameras and see exactly what occurred pretty much instantly. Anything I want to access is there in seconds. We can see what really happened and put things right.”

By combining live vehicle tracking with connected camera technology, Eastleigh Borough Council has strengthened operational oversight while improving customer service and reducing the time needed to investigate incidents.

Fleetclear has specialised in fleet safety technology for more than 15 years, providing solutions designed to improve driver safety, reduce operational risk and enhance fleet efficiency. The company’s portfolio includes camera systems, cyclist detection technology, radar systems and integrated fleet management software, all supported by fully qualified in-house engineers, comprehensive warranties and dedicated after-sales support.

As local authorities continue to modernise waste collection and fleet operations, integrated telematics and connected safety systems are becoming increasingly valuable. By consolidating vehicle tracking, safety technology and video footage into a single platform, councils can improve operational visibility, respond more effectively to customer queries and support safer, more efficient fleet management.

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