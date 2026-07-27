Arnold Clark Charge joins Radius EV network

Arnold Clark Charge has partnered with Radius to provide fleet operators and electric vehicle drivers with greater access to affordable and reliable EV charging infrastructure across the UK.
The partnership will allow Radius customers to use the expanding Arnold Clark Charge network, helping businesses simplify the transition to electric vehicles while reducing charging costs and improving operational efficiency.
Launched in 2024 as part of Arnold Clark’s £30 million investment in supporting the shift towards electric mobility, Arnold Clark Charge has grown rapidly to more than 60 locations and over 400 charging points nationwide.
Many of the network’s sites feature ultra-rapid chargers capable of delivering up to 150kW, allowing drivers to recharge quickly and minimise downtime. This makes the network particularly valuable for commercial fleets where vehicle availability and productivity are critical.
Through the new agreement, Radius customers can access Arnold Clark Charge locations using their existing charging solutions, benefiting from charging rates of 55p per kWh* – a competitive price compared with many rapid charging providers.
The partnership significantly increases the availability of Arnold Clark Charge for business users, with around 500,000 Radius fuel and EV charge cards already in circulation. By connecting the two networks, more fleet operators will be able to access convenient charging locations while managing costs more effectively.
The Arnold Clark Charge app also provides additional convenience, allowing drivers to reserve charging slots in advance and enjoy a complimentary coffee in-branch while their vehicle charges.
Pablo Levi, Group Sustainability Manager at Arnold Clark, said: “As more businesses and drivers switch to electric vehicles, accessible, reliable and affordable charging infrastructure is essential.
“Partnering with Radius allows us to extend the reach of Arnold Clark Charge to even more fleet operators and EV drivers across the UK, while maintaining our focus on delivering a high-quality charging experience.
“With ultra-rapid charging, industry-leading reliability and competitive pricing, we’re helping to make electric driving more practical and convenient for everyone.”
Andy Higgins, EV Network Manager for Radius, added: “At Radius, we’re focused on making EV charging as simple, accessible and cost-effective as possible for our customers. Arnold Clark Charge’s growing network, combined with its affordable pricing and ultra-rapid charging capability, makes it a valuable addition to the Radius EV network.
“This partnership gives fleet operators and drivers even more choice and coverage across the UK, helping them reduce costs, minimise downtime and transition to electric vehicles with confidence.”
Supporting Fleet Electrification
Access to dependable charging infrastructure remains one of the biggest considerations for businesses moving towards electric fleets. While vehicle range and charging technology continue to improve, ensuring drivers have access to reliable charging locations is essential for successful EV adoption.
The collaboration between Arnold Clark Charge and Radius supports fleet operators by combining a growing national charging network with established fuel and mobility services. This provides businesses with greater flexibility as they introduce more electric vehicles and manage increasingly complex energy requirements.
For fleet managers, partnerships such as this can help reduce operational barriers by providing wider charging coverage, predictable pricing and easier payment management. As more organisations commit to reducing emissions and meeting sustainability targets, accessible charging networks will play a vital role in enabling the continued growth of electric vehicles across the UK.