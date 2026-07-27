Volkswagen ID. Polo available to order from 30 July

Volkswagen is opening a new chapter in its electric vehicle strategy with the launch of the all-new ID. Polo, an all-electric supermini hatchback designed to bring advanced EV technology, practicality and affordability to a wider audience.
Available to order in the UK from Thursday 30 July, the ID. Polo is the first Volkswagen model to be conceived, developed and introduced under the combined leadership of Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer and Head of Design Andreas Mindt.
Two limited-edition launch models will initially be available to UK customers: the ID. Polo Life Launch Edition and ID. Polo Style Launch Edition. Prices start from £25,555 including VAT, giving early adopters access to enhanced specifications at competitive prices.
Series-production versions of the ID. Polo will follow on 10 September, with prices starting from £23,945 including VAT. All 52 kWh 211 PS variants will qualify for the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant, helping to make Volkswagen’s latest electric model even more accessible.
Electric Supermini with Premium Features
The ID. Polo has been designed to combine the practicality expected from Volkswagen’s popular Polo nameplate with the benefits of a modern electric powertrain.
Customers ordering the launch editions can choose from a 52 kWh battery paired with a 211 PS electric motor. A Life Launch Edition with a smaller 37 kWh battery and 135 PS output will also be available from existing stock.
The ID. Polo Life Launch Edition includes features such as two-zone climate control, heated front seats and a heated multifunction steering wheel. The Style Launch Edition adds a higher level of equipment, including a panoramic glass roof, massage front seats, Area View camera, Travel Assist, Park Assist Pro and rear privacy glass.
The standard production models will retain a strong specification. The ID. Polo Life will feature parking sensors, driving mode selection, a rear-view camera, a 12.9-inch infotainment display, wireless phone charging with AppConnect and a height-adjustable boot floor.
The ID. Polo Style will add IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, illuminated Volkswagen logos and front light bar, interior ambient lighting with ID.Light, 18-inch alloy wheels, sports comfort seats and distinctive ‘play’ and ‘pause’ accelerator and brake pedals.
Range, Charging and Everyday Practicality
Depending on specification, the ID. Polo offers a WLTP combined range of up to 281 miles, making it suitable for both urban driving and longer journeys.
DC rapid charging is available as standard, with charging rates of up to 90 or 105 kW depending on configuration. This allows the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in as little as 24 minutes, helping drivers minimise charging downtime.
Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the ID. Polo provides impressive interior space thanks to Volkswagen’s electric vehicle platform and front-wheel-drive layout. Unlike previous ID. models, which have used rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, the ID. Polo’s design maximises packaging efficiency.
The vehicle comfortably accommodates five occupants and provides up to 441 litres of luggage space, exceeding the capacity offered by both the current Volkswagen ID.3 and Golf. The flat-floor architecture also creates additional cabin space compared with similarly sized combustion-engine vehicles.
New Interior Design and Advanced Technology
The ID. Polo introduces a new direction for Volkswagen interiors, following the brand’s Pure Positive design language. The focus is on simplicity, familiarity and intuitive operation, combining digital technology with practical physical controls.
The dashboard layout has been designed around clear usability, with displays positioned along a single visual axis. Volkswagen has also introduced retro-inspired elements, allowing drivers to transform the digital cockpit and infotainment display into a style reminiscent of the original Golf.
The ID. Polo also brings technologies normally associated with larger vehicles into the supermini segment. Optional features include electronically adjustable massage seats, a Harman Kardon sound system on Style models and Connected Travel Assist, which uses online data to support assisted driving functions and can recognise and respond to traffic lights within system limits.
Volkswagen’s Next Step in Electric Mobility
Volkswagen has focused on ensuring the ID. Polo delivers the driving characteristics expected from the brand, combining comfort, stability and responsive handling. A newly developed chassis provides a balance between everyday refinement and driving enjoyment, while an improved braking system enhances pedal feel and energy recuperation.
The arrival of the ID. Polo forms part of Volkswagen’s wider ambition to expand its electric vehicle range and make zero-emission driving more accessible. By combining a familiar supermini format with modern EV technology, spacious packaging and competitive pricing, the ID. Polo aims to attract drivers looking for a practical and affordable route into electric mobility.
The model also sets the direction for a new generation of Volkswagen vehicles that will continue to focus on efficiency, technology and the distinctive design qualities associated with the brand.
See the Volkswagen.co.uk website for more about the ID. Polo.