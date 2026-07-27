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Expert Bio

Simon Banner

Simon Banner

Monday, July 27, 2026 - 09:26
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Expert Bio

Simon Banner is a director of DIGIDENT LTD, and the founder of FleetStart Radar. FleetStart turns source-linked operator-licence, CQC and Street Manager records into a searchable research and job-planning workflow.

Contributing Posts:

Five buying signals hidden in operator-licence applications

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