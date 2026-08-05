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Expert Bio

Evelyn Long

Evelyn Long

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - 06:38
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Expert Bio

Evelyn is the founder and editor-in-chief of Renovated with over 5 years of experience writing about interior design, construction, and renovation. She is a passionate advocate for improving mental health and safety in the construction industry. When she’s not writing, you can find her reading at coffee shops around PA.

Her insights have resonated far beyond Renovated, gracing publications like the National Association of Realtors, Construction Executive, DecorMatters, and Renewable Energy Magazine.

Contributing Posts:

How fleet telematics can optimise loading operations

Translating AI fleet analytics into actionable daily decisions

The ripple effect of the Iran confict on American logistics

Why secure device integration is imperative in the era of cyber scams

The road ahead for the fleet industry in 2026

Could automation be the answer to fleet overspending

Future-focused Risk Management strategies to Implement in 2026

How Cybercriminals are targeting trucking operations

Vehicle MRI could reshape fleet management

The smarter delivery route paradox

The deadly consequences of unsafe parking options

Why driver training impacts fleet fuel costs

Is there a place for self-driving vehicles in the fleet industry?

U.S. vs. U.K.: How does road transport differ?

How to conduct emission audits to meet low-emission fleet goals

EV integration is a game-changer for driver risk management

Why resilience planning is crucial for electric leets in 2024

How to integrate fuel-saving technologies in non-electric fleets

The future is autonomous: is your fleet up to speed

Is AI the Future of Fleet Management?

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