New 58kWh battery for Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has upgraded its all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo line-up with the introduction of a new 58kWh battery, delivering increased driving range, higher power output and enhanced functionality for businesses looking to electrify their fleets.
Replacing the previous 59kWh version, the new 58kWh battery benefits from improved battery cell efficiency, extending the ID. Buzz Cargo’s official WLTP range to up to 218 miles on a single charge – an increase of 17 miles. Power has also risen from 170PS to 190PS, giving drivers stronger performance while maintaining the van’s zero-emission credentials.
The new entry-level ID. Buzz Cargo 58kWh is also significantly more affordable, with prices starting from £29,995 (excluding VAT), representing a saving of £5,655 compared with the outgoing model. Every version of the new 58kWh variant also qualifies for the Government’s Plug-in Van Grant, reducing the purchase price by a further £5,000.
Alongside the battery upgrade, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology across the entire ID. Buzz Cargo range. The new feature provides a continuous 2.0kW power supply, with a peak output of 3.6kW (16A at 240V), enabling users to power equipment directly from the vehicle.
A standard three-pin socket positioned in the rear load area, accessible from both the side and rear doors, allows drivers to operate tools, laptops, lighting, kettles and other electrical devices without requiring a separate generator. The addition is expected to appeal to tradespeople, mobile engineers and other professionals who regularly work away from fixed power sources.
The ID. Buzz Cargo also benefits from Volkswagen’s latest ID. Software 6.0 infotainment system. The update introduces an integrated app store, allowing drivers to download services such as streaming, parking and charging applications directly within the vehicle.
Software 6.0 also adds Connected Travel Assist, which uses expanded online data to enhance driver assistance features. Among its new capabilities is traffic light recognition, enabling the vehicle to identify red traffic signals and automatically bring itself to a controlled stop when appropriate.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is supporting the launch of the new model with competitive finance offers. Contract Hire agreements start from £239 per month, based on a two-year, 5,000-mile-per-year, non-maintained agreement. The offer includes 23 monthly rentals of £239, an initial rental of £2,151 and the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant.
Dale Piper, ID. Buzz Product Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “With this range of upgrades, the ID. Buzz Cargo has had its practicality and performance enhanced. The extended range and power will allow our customers to go further and do more, while the host of updates including vehicle-to-load function support everyday convenience on the road.”
The latest enhancements strengthen the ID. Buzz Cargo’s position in the growing electric van market by improving usability, lowering the cost of entry and adding features that support everyday fleet operations. With a longer range, increased performance, V2L capability and updated connected technologies, the model offers businesses a more versatile zero-emission van for urban deliveries, trades and service fleets.