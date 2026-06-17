TIP Group and Sunswap make sustainable refrigeration accessible

More than a year after launching an initial UK trial of Sunswap’s Endurance solar and battery-powered transport refrigeration unit (TRU), TIP Group continues to work closely with the manufacturer to bring sustainable refrigerated transport technology to cold chain operators across the country.
The partnership has progressed significantly, with several long-term hire agreements now in place for refrigerated trailers equipped with the Endurance TRU. These arrangements are enabling operators to access the latest zero-emission refrigeration technology without the substantial capital investment typically associated with purchasing new equipment outright.
Since adding the Endurance unit to its refrigerated trailer fleet, TIP Group has offered a dedicated demonstration trailer to operators interested in evaluating sustainable refrigeration solutions. The trial programme allows businesses to integrate the technology into their day-to-day operations over an extended period, providing valuable real-world insight into performance, efficiency and reliability.
As part of the process, operators receive detailed performance reports, helping them assess the impact of the technology on their fleet before committing to a long-term lease. The approach has proven effective in accelerating confidence in electric refrigeration technology across the cold chain sector.
Over the past year, TIP has recorded 100% uptime from the Endurance-equipped trailer, with no unplanned maintenance, system failures or periods of refrigeration downtime. Operators participating in the trials have also eliminated direct refrigeration emissions from the assets under review while reducing diesel consumption significantly.
One of the most notable journeys undertaken during the trial period was a return trip between Glasgow and Norwich, covering more than 1,000 kilometres. Operating in frozen mode at a setpoint of -18°C, the refrigeration system-maintained performance for 35 hours with a single planned depot charging stop. The Endurance unit completed the journey with 63% battery capacity remaining, demonstrating its suitability for demanding long-distance refrigerated transport operations.
The strong performance has translated into commercial adoption, with several operators who trialled Endurance-equipped refrigerated trailers subsequently signing long-term operating leases with TIP. Two customers have gone further, committing to the technology across their entire refrigerated fleet, highlighting the confidence gained through first-hand operational experience.
Mark Carlin, TIP Fleet & Engineering Director, said: “Partnering with Sunswap reinforces our commitment to helping our customers transition to lower and zero-emission transport solutions with confidence. The success of these trials has demonstrated that sustainable refrigeration technology can deliver the reliability, performance and operational capability that cold chain operators need.”
Sunswap Chief Executive Officer Michael Lowe said: “We’re now running Endurance across fleets in three continents and with global fleet operators. With Endurance offering up to 81% reduction in operating costs, operators can focus on the benefits of switching away from diesel and saving on fuel and maintenance costs. We are excited to see many operators choosing and leasing the Sunswap technology.”
TIP believes its flexible leasing model plays a key role in removing barriers to the adoption of sustainable refrigeration technology. By offering Endurance-equipped trailers on a monthly lease basis, including maintenance and support, operators can benefit from the latest innovation without the financial burden of an outright purchase.
The collaboration between TIP Group and Sunswap allows fleet operators to trial the technology before making a long-term commitment, creating a practical pathway towards lower-emission refrigerated transport.
Designed and manufactured in Leatherhead, Surrey, Endurance has been developed as a fully integrated electric refrigeration system. The platform combines battery storage, solar power generation, intelligent software and ongoing service support within a single solution.
The system also generates 1,000 real-time data points, providing operators with enhanced visibility of temperature compliance, energy consumption and asset performance. This level of operational insight offers significant advantages over traditional diesel-powered refrigeration units and supports more efficient fleet management across the cold chain sector.