Team Grenadier formed to deliver UK defence mobility vehicles

INEOS Automotive, SMT Defence and NMS UK have joined forces to create Team Grenadier, a UK-based industrial partnership focused on delivering a new generation of military vehicles for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD). Built around the highly capable INEOS Grenadier platform, the collaboration is designed to meet the requirements of the MoD’s Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) programme.
The partnership combines the proven off-road capability of the INEOS Grenadier with specialist military vehicle design, systems integration and long-term support expertise. By bringing together three established British organisations, Team Grenadier aims to provide the MoD with a resilient, domestically supported solution that enhances operational effectiveness while strengthening UK defence manufacturing and supply chains.
At the heart of the programme is the INEOS Grenadier, a purpose-built 4×4 engineered for durability, reliability and exceptional off-road performance. Its ladder-frame chassis, permanent four-wheel-drive system, heavy-duty beam axles and high payload capacity provide a strong foundation for military adaptation across a wide range of operational roles and environments.
SMT Defence contributes extensive experience in designing, integrating and delivering mission-critical vehicles for specialist and elite military units. Its expertise in modular vehicle architecture, high-payload configurations and survivability-focused engineering enables the Grenadier platform to be rapidly adapted to meet evolving operational demands and exceed MoD requirements.
NMS UK strengthens the collaboration with established military vehicle production, integration and in-service support capabilities based in the UK. Renowned for its work on armoured and protected vehicle platforms, the company brings proven expertise in quality assurance, fleet management and scalable manufacturing. This capability ensures the programme can be delivered efficiently, on schedule and with long-term support, while contributing to UK defence and industrial objectives.
Mike Whittington, Chief Commercial Officer at INEOS Automotive, highlighted the strategic advantages of the partnership, saying: “A defining advantage of the industrial collaboration is its British ownership, onshore assembly and local supply chain. It brings strategic benefits in operational independence and resilience with security and regulatory alignment – delivering on the MoD’s core objectives. Grenadier’s unrivalled capability and inherent strength provide an obvious starting point for mission-critical transport.”
One of the key offerings from Team Grenadier is the Grenadier Multi-Role Light Vehicle (MRLV), one of nine modular Light Mobility Vehicle variants developed on the platform. Built around the Grenadier’s robust ladder-frame chassis and heavy-duty axles, the MRLV has been designed to deliver the mobility, durability and adaptability required by modern armed forces.
The Grenadier platform has already demonstrated its capability in demanding operational environments, serving with fire, police and rescue organisations worldwide. Its combination of exceptional cross-country mobility, proven reliability and ease of maintenance makes it particularly well suited to long-term military service, where operational readiness and lifecycle support are critical.
By combining British engineering, military vehicle expertise and domestic production capability, Team Grenadier is positioning itself as a strong contender for the UK MoD’s Light Mobility Vehicle programme while supporting sovereign defence capability and supply-chain resilience.