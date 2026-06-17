Kia PV5 Passenger exceeds WLTP range in NAF El Prix test

The Kia PV5 Passenger has delivered impressive real-world efficiency and charging performance in the NAF El Prix Summer Test, the world’s largest independent electric vehicle assessment organised by the Norwegian Automotive Federation (NAF) and Motor.
Equipped with a 71.2kWh Long Range battery, the Kia PV5 Passenger is officially rated for up to 256 miles (412km) of driving range under the WLTP test cycle. However, during the independent Norwegian evaluation, the vehicle exceeded its certified figure, travelling 260 miles (420km) on a single charge under real-world driving conditions.
The NAF El Prix test follows a fixed route and assesses vehicles from a full battery charge to complete depletion, providing motorists with a realistic indication of electric vehicle performance. During the trial, the PV5 Passenger achieved an average energy consumption of 4.5 miles/kWh (13.8kWh/100km), placing it among the top five vehicles in the family car category.
The strong result highlights the efficiency of Kia’s latest electric people carrier, which has been developed as part of the company’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy.
Built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP.S electric vehicle platform, the PV5 Passenger supports 11kW AC charging and DC rapid charging of up to 150kW. During the NAF test, the vehicle completed a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes, matching Kia’s official charging figures and reinforcing its suitability for everyday family and business use.
“These independent results from the NAF El Prix Summer Test confirm the PV5 Passenger meets the demands of everyday family mobility, both in urban use and on longer journeys”, said Erhan Eren, PBV Director at Kia Europe. “With its combination of flexibility, space and efficiency, the model demonstrates reliable real-world performance under daily driving conditions.”
Held twice each year, the NAF El Prix Test evaluates electric vehicles in both winter and summer conditions. All participating vehicles are tested on the same day and under identical operating parameters, including a standardised cabin temperature of 20°C. This ensures fair and transparent comparisons of range, efficiency and charging performance across different models.
Flexible Electric Mobility for Families and Businesses
The Kia PV5 Passenger has been designed to offer a versatile electric mobility solution for both private and commercial users. Combining spacious interior accommodation with advanced connectivity and comfort features, the vehicle aims to meet the growing demand for flexible electric transport.
Available as a five-seat model with either a 51.5kWh Standard Range battery or a 71.2kWh Long Range battery, the PV5 Passenger delivers generous interior space, excellent manoeuvrability and strong levels of noise insulation. A front-mounted charging port has also been incorporated to improve convenience during charging and loading operations.
Kia Charge customers benefit from access to more than one million public charging points across 27 European countries, including nearly 75,000 chargers in the UK. In addition, PV5 Passenger Plus and Elite models feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, enabling users to power external devices directly from the vehicle using internal or external sockets.
The model’s modern design combines bold styling with a clean, futuristic appearance. Its software-driven architecture supports over-the-air updates and seamless integration with fleet management systems, making it particularly attractive to business users.
Practicality is further enhanced by a class-leading 5.5-metre turning circle, helping drivers navigate tight urban environments with ease. Optimised steering and transmission ratios are designed to reduce driver fatigue, while a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems provides additional safety and convenience.
Kia has also confirmed that a seven-seat PV5 Passenger variant is now available to order, with production scheduled to begin in mid-July 2026.