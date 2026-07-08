Durite unveils Live AI fleet platform at Road Transport Expo

Durite has reported a highly successful appearance at Road Transport Expo following the official launch of its new Durite Live AI fleet management platform, with strong interest from operators across the haulage, logistics, utilities, recovery, construction and municipal sectors.
The exhibition provided the first opportunity for fleet professionals to experience Durite Live AI, an advanced artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to transform vehicle and driver data into real-time insights, proactive safety alerts and personalised driver coaching.
Combining live vehicle tracking, AI-enabled video telematics, driver behaviour analysis and predictive fleet intelligence, the platform brings multiple fleet management capabilities together within a single connected ecosystem.
By analysing driver behaviour and journey data in real time, Durite Live AI can identify potential risks, prioritise important alerts and deliver targeted coaching to help reduce incidents and improve operational performance. The system is designed to help fleet managers focus on the most critical events while gaining a clearer understanding of driver performance and vehicle activity.
The platform also includes intelligent privacy features, including automatic face pixelation and mosaic blurring of individuals where required. These functions help operators support internal privacy policies and GDPR compliance while maintaining the evidential value of recorded video footage.
Visitors to the Durite stand also explored how Live AI integrates with the company’s expanding range of AI-enabled safety technologies. These include driver monitoring systems, wireless AI camera kits, low bridge detection technology, camera monitoring systems and other vehicle safety solutions, allowing operators to create connected fleet safety systems tailored to their operational needs.
Durite said conversations during the event reflected increasing demand among fleet operators for technology that improves compliance and road safety while also providing greater operational visibility, driver support and actionable fleet intelligence.
“We were delighted with the quality of visitors to the stand,” says John Nobbs, Sales Director at Durite.
“Road Transport Expo provided the ideal platform to introduce Durite Live AI to the market and the response exceeded our expectations. We spoke to operators managing everything from HGV and van fleets through to specialist construction, utility and recovery vehicles, all looking for practical ways to improve safety, reduce risk and gain better operational visibility.”
Live demonstrations of Durite Live AI’s capabilities attracted significant attention, including AI Risk Detection, Driver Monitoring, Trip Binding driver coaching, First Notice of Loss (FNOL) reporting and the integrated 24/7 AI Assistant. The demonstrations showed how operators can configure and manage the system efficiently while gaining greater control over fleet safety and performance.
Durite’s AI Low Bridge Detection System also continued to generate interest following its introduction at the previous year’s event. In addition, live demonstrations of the company’s HINVII TM-powered Warning Light, displayed in a purpose-built dark room, highlighted how improved visibility technology can enhance worker safety, vehicle awareness and hazard detection in challenging environments.
“One of the most encouraging aspects of the exhibition was the breadth of conversations we had with such a wide cross section of fleet operators,” adds John.
“We met organisations at every stage of their fleet technology journey, from operators looking to introduce AI for the first time to those seeking a more integrated approach to fleet safety and operational management. The level of engagement reinforces the growing recognition that connected technologies can deliver significant benefits across compliance, driver welfare, operational efficiency and risk management.”
Durite says the successful launch of Live AI represents an important step in its continued development of integrated intelligent fleet safety solutions. The company aims to help operators improve vehicle visibility, support drivers, prevent accidents, increase efficiency and make better-informed operational decisions through the use of connected technology.