Ford Pro AI launches to transform fleet management

Ford Pro has launched its AI-powered fleet management assistant in Europe, giving fleet managers a smarter way to reduce administration, improve vehicle uptime and make better-informed operational decisions.
Following a successful rollout in the United States, Ford Pro AI is now available to European commercial vehicle customers. The new technology has been developed to simplify fleet management by enabling users to access vehicle data, monitor performance and identify opportunities for improvement through natural language queries.
Fleet managers are responsible for a wide range of duties, from dispatch and maintenance to budgeting, customer service and human resources. With many of these tasks being reactive and highly administrative, managing a fleet can consume a significant portion of the working day.
Ford Pro AI is designed to reduce that burden by analysing data from connected vehicles and turning complex information into actionable insights within minutes. Rather than manually searching through multiple reports, fleet managers can simply ask the AI assistant for relevant information and recommendations to improve fleet performance.
Research conducted by Ford Pro among 200 fleet managers in the UK and Germany highlights the scale of the challenge. The study found that a single unexpected vehicle breakdown generates an average of 2.4 hours of administration, increasing to 2.7 hours for medium and large fleets.
The research also revealed that for business owners, finance directors and operations managers who oversee fleets alongside other responsibilities, fleet administration accounts for between five and 10 per cent of their working time. This equates to around 15 to 20 hours every month spent managing tasks such as low-emission zone charges, accident claims, fuel receipts and vehicle lease agreements.
In addition, 60 per cent of fleet managers said monitoring and analysing total cost of ownership forms a regular part of their role, underlining the growing demand for technology that can simplify fleet operations.
Ford Pro AI uses data generated by connected vehicles, including seatbelt usage, engine health and maintenance information, to provide practical recommendations that help improve vehicle uptime, safety and operational efficiency. The system has been developed to support fleet professionals by enhancing decision-making rather than replacing human expertise.
Jeremy Gould, Director, Ford Pro Solutions, Europe, said: “In today’s complex fleet landscape, reactive management is no longer an option. Fleet operators need to anticipate and execute with speed.”
He added: “Ford Pro AI meets this moment — using this robust data to build on our company’s 120-plus years of commercial vehicle experience and customer understanding.”
Ford says the technology is designed to give fleet managers more time to focus on strategic planning by reducing the administrative workload associated with day-to-day fleet operations. By transforming connected vehicle data into meaningful insights, Ford Pro AI aims to help businesses improve productivity, minimise downtime and reduce the total cost of fleet ownership.