Invo Fulfilment expands fleet with Schmitz Cargobull semi-trailers

Manchester-based Invo Fulfilment has expanded its transport fleet with the addition of four new Schmitz Cargobull S.CS FREEPOST semi-trailers, marking the start of a new partnership between two businesses with strong roots in Greater Manchester.
Part of the colleague-owned Involvement Group, Invo Fulfilment is investing in its fleet as it continues to grow its external transport services. The new trailers have been selected to deliver greater durability, lower operating costs and improved efficiency while meeting the company’s exact operational requirements.
The partnership began earlier this year following an initial meeting at RTX 2025, where representatives from Invo Fulfilment first engaged with Schmitz Cargobull. As a new customer, the business was looking for high-quality semi-trailers that matched the specification of its existing fleet without paying for costly optional extras that are often standard with other manufacturers.
After outlining its requirements, Invo Fulfilment specified a range of features designed to improve long-term performance and integrate seamlessly with its existing operations. These included flush rear doors, a galvanised chassis for enhanced corrosion resistance, front and rear lift axles to reduce tyre wear and running costs, tree guards for additional protection, an uprated glued floor to minimise wear by reducing the number of fixing screws, and a colour-matched air deflector to maintain a consistent fleet appearance.
Schmitz Cargobull was able to supply all of the requested features directly from the factory on its S.CS FREEPOST semi-trailer, eliminating the need for expensive aftermarket modifications or optional extras.
Before placing the order, Invo Fulfilment conducted a real-world trial using a demonstration vehicle. The company evaluated the trailer’s build quality, handling and day-to-day performance, with the successful test providing the confidence to proceed with its first order from Schmitz Cargobull.
The investment in four S.CS FREEPOST semi-trailers is expected to deliver a range of operational benefits, including greater fleet consistency, reduced maintenance and tyre costs, improved durability and longer asset life. The partnership also provides the advantage of working with a local supplier, enabling convenient factory visits and ongoing technical support while strengthening regional business links.
By expanding its fleet with the latest Schmitz Cargobull trailers, Invo Fulfilment is reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable transport services while supporting its long-term growth strategy. The investment positions the company to further develop its external transport operations with equipment designed to deliver efficiency, quality and dependable performance.