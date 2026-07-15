MAN presents the new TGX Truckers’ Edition

MAN Truck & Bus has unveiled the new MAN TGX Truckers’ Edition at the Truck Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, introducing a limited-edition flagship tractor unit developed in collaboration with professional drivers from across Europe.
Based on the MAN TGX 18.560 4×2 tractor unit, the special edition combines the manufacturer’s latest MAN PowerLion drivetrain, featuring the new 560hp D30 engine, with a premium specification designed around the needs of long-haul drivers. The project was created in partnership with MAN’s Truckers’ World community, with around 350 drivers contributing ideas and feedback throughout the development process.
The MAN TGX Truckers’ Edition has been designed primarily for small and medium-sized haulage operators looking to provide drivers with a high-quality working environment without the need for costly aftermarket modifications. By incorporating many of the features requested by drivers directly from the factory, MAN aims to deliver a vehicle that combines comfort, safety, efficiency and strong visual appeal.
Stefan Schall, Managing Director Truck, Van & Used at MAN Truck & Bus Deutschland, said: “The Truck Grand Prix is a special date for us every year, because this is exactly where we meet the people we develop our vehicles for. That’s why I’m particularly pleased that we can present our MAN TGX Truckers’ Edition exclusively for the first time at the Nürburgring.
“This is not an ordinary model, but the result of an intensive dialogue with our community. The design and equipment are directly informed by feedback from everyday driving and are the answer to the real requirements of long-haul transport.”
The development programme began with a workshop involving drivers from across Europe, who were invited through the MAN Truckers’ World community to help define the ideal long-distance truck. Rather than focusing on extravagant features, participants prioritised a practical balance of driver comfort, safety, functionality and operating efficiency.
The resulting vehicle is powered by MAN’s new 13-litre D30 six-cylinder engine, producing 560hp and 2,800Nm of torque. Developed within the TRATON GROUP, the engine delivers more than 50 per cent thermal efficiency and is paired with the new MAN TipMatic 14 transmission to form the MAN PowerLion drivetrain. Compared with the previous D26-powered model, the new combination, together with improved aerodynamics, delivers fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions reductions of around five per cent.
The Truckers’ Edition also benefits from an extensive suite of driver assistance systems, including MAN EfficientCruise with PredictiveDrive, EBA Plus emergency brake assist with front detection and a turning assistant. These technologies are designed to improve fuel efficiency, enhance safety and make manoeuvring easier in busy urban environments.
Inside the spacious GX cab, the focus is firmly on driver comfort during long periods away from home. Standard equipment includes heated and climate-controlled comfort seats, the MAN ComfortSteering electronic steering system, an electric parking cooler, generous storage compartments and practical stowage solutions. Drivers also benefit from a 24-inch television, a wardrobe integrated into the rear cab wall and a dedicated TV recliner to create a more comfortable living space during overnight stops.
Everyday usability has also been enhanced with features such as automatic fifth-wheel coupling detection, electronic fuel theft protection and the MAN OptiView digital mirror replacement system, helping to reduce driver workload while improving visibility and security.
The exterior design reflects the preferences expressed by drivers during development, with body-coloured front panels replacing chrome detailing and a range of black styling elements, including black alloy wheels, a black sun visor, roof bar with integrated LED light bar and air horns. The launch vehicle is finished in exclusive Mojave Beige Metallic paint, although customers will be able to specify a range of colours to suit their fleet branding.
The MAN TGX Truckers’ Edition will be available in selected European markets and includes an exclusive package of accessories. Alongside a CB radio with hands-free functionality, premium floor mats, a fitted sheet for the comfort bed and wind deflectors, every driver will also receive a specially designed leather jacket to mark the limited-edition model.
With the new TGX Truckers’ Edition, MAN Truck & Bus has created a tractor unit that combines advanced powertrain technology, improved fuel efficiency and premium driver comfort in a package shaped directly by the people who spend their working lives behind the wheel.