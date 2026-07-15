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The Motor Ombudsman opens new Liverpool hub

The Motor Ombudsman opens new Liverpool hub

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - 09:02
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Accreditation, Dispute Resolution, General News, Motor Ombudsman, New Car Code, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The Motor Ombudsman has opened a new regional hub in Liverpool, marking a significant milestone as the independent automotive dispute resolution body approaches its 10th anniversary of serving the UK motor industry.

The new office at Mann Island, overlooking the River Mersey, complements The Motor Ombudsman’s headquarters in London and supports its long-term growth strategy. The expansion will enable the organisation to recruit experienced professionals from a broader geographical area while increasing capacity to meet rising demand for its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service.

Demand for the service continues to grow. During the first five months of 2026, The Motor Ombudsman received 23,499 unique consumer cases, representing a 22% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

The investment in a second operational hub forms part of the organisation’s wider commitment to strengthening its workforce and back-office systems. This ensures The Motor Ombudsman has the capability, resilience and operational capacity to continue delivering an efficient and high-performing service for motorists and automotive businesses.

The first phase of recruitment in Liverpool will create 17 new roles, taking The Motor Ombudsman’s workforce to almost 90 employees. The additional staff will help improve operational efficiency, support the organisation’s strategic objectives and reduce the time taken to resolve disputes.

Employees at the Liverpool hub will work alongside colleagues in Westminster within the dispute resolution department. They will support both the Case Administration team, which gathers evidence from consumers and businesses involved in disputes, and the Adjudication team, which reviews the evidence before issuing decisions.

Beyond increasing operational capacity, the Liverpool office strengthens The Motor Ombudsman’s presence across northern England. The new location is expected to help the organisation build stronger relationships with Code-accredited garages, dealerships, vehicle manufacturers and warranty providers, while raising awareness of its services among motorists and businesses throughout the region.

Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: “The opening of a hub in Liverpool is a significant and exciting step forward for The Motor Ombudsman, and marks another important milestone in our continued growth. As demand for our ADR service continues to rise, expanding our presence beyond London gives us access to a wider pool of talent, supports the creation of new local jobs in Merseyside, and strengthens the capacity and expertise we need to support consumers and businesses across the automotive sector.”

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