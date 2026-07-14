Actros ProCabin ‘Star of the Show’ at RTX 2026

Mercedes-Benz Trucks celebrated 30 years of the iconic Actros at RTX 2026 with the debut of a unique Actros ProCabin showtruck, specially commissioned to highlight the manufacturer’s latest driver comfort innovations and 130 years of truck engineering.
Taking pride of place on the Mercedes-Benz Trucks stand, the one-off Actros ProCabin is the first UK example to feature full air suspension and swivel seat bases, alongside bespoke bodywork created to mark three decades of the Actros nameplate.
The heavily customised truck was designed to showcase the very best of Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with premium comfort features and distinctive styling. Its appearance proved a major attraction throughout the exhibition, with Exposure Analytics tracking technology recording almost 7,000 visitors viewing the vehicle at close range during the three-day event.
Nick Ford, PR & Communications Manager, Daimler Truck UK, commented: “This truck showcases all the innovation Mercedes-Benz Trucks has become known for over the past 130 years, while celebrating the UK launch of air suspension and swivel seats, two additions that will enhance driver comfort and safety. We don’t just think the Actros ProCabin is the star of the show; this specially commissioned truck is a real highlight in Actros’s storied 30-year history.”
Bespoke Actros ProCabin combines custom styling with premium comfort
The one-of-a-kind tractor unit was conceived by Daimler Truck UK Key Account Manager David Simm in collaboration with CVC UK, Kuda Automotive and Kirk Coachworks. Based on an Actros L Giga ProCabin in a 6×2 mid-lift configuration, it is powered by Mercedes-Benz’s third-generation 12.8-litre OM 471 engine, delivering an effective balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
The truck’s exterior has been extensively redesigned with a custom front bumper incorporating additional lighting and a low bar. A tubular roof-mounted lighting rig with integrated spotlamps and a distinctive “30 Years of Actros” motif further enhances its presence, while bespoke side and rear bodywork, a chequerplate catwalk and a unique anniversary A-frame and fifth-wheel cover complete the striking appearance.
Driver comfort takes centre stage
Inside the cab, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has focused on creating a premium environment designed to improve driver comfort, safety and wellbeing, with many features developed in response to driver feedback.
The headline additions are the UK-first swivel seat bases for both the driver and passenger, allowing the seats to rotate around a fixed floor point to create a more versatile living space when parked. Both seats are equipped with heating, ventilation and massage functions to maximise comfort during long working days.
The living area also includes an extra-large smart television with streaming capability, a built-in microwave for meal breaks and an aluminium table that folds neatly from the passenger side of the dashboard, creating a practical space for relaxing or dining between journeys.
Premium materials throughout the cab reinforce the luxury feel, including leather-trimmed door handles and dashboard surfaces, while a 150cm deep comfort mattress featuring memory foam and air pockets transforms the sleeper area into a genuine home-from-home for long-distance drivers.
Celebrating 30 years of the Mercedes-Benz Actros
The Actros ProCabin’s appearance at RTX 2026 formed part of Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ wider celebration of the Actros’ 30th anniversary. Since its introduction in 1996, the flagship heavy truck has continually evolved to meet the changing demands of operators, combining efficiency, safety and driver-focused technology.
The latest Actros ProCabin continues that legacy with improved aerodynamics, greater fuel efficiency and enhanced driver comfort, ensuring the iconic Mercedes-Benz truck enters its fourth decade at the forefront of long-haul transport