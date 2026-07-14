Farizon launches sporty new SV Sport electric van

Farizon has expanded its award-winning SV electric van range with the launch of the new Farizon SV Sport, combining striking British-designed styling with the practicality, technology and high specification of the standard model.
Developed in partnership with CPD Bodies, an authorised Farizon converter, the new SV Sport is aimed at customers looking for an electric van that stands out while delivering the versatility and performance expected from the Farizon SV.
The SV Sport features an extensive exterior styling package designed and manufactured in Britain. A redesigned front bumper is paired with a front splitter, sculpted side skirts with exclusive SV Sport badging, and a new rear bumper incorporating an integrated diffuser and lower rear fog light. A roof-mounted rear spoiler completes the aerodynamic enhancements, giving the van a more dynamic and distinctive appearance.
Its bold styling is further enhanced by 20-inch alloy wheels fitted with 235/45ZR20 100W XL-rated tyres, although customers can choose 18-inch alloy wheels at no extra cost. Buyers can also personalise the SV Sport with a choice of eye-catching finishes, including matte black, matte green, bright orange, vampire red, satin grey, gloss blue and gloss yellow.
Inside, the bespoke theme continues with exclusive SV Sport kick plates, Sport branding on the steering wheel and a unique dashboard plaque displaying the vehicle’s conversion origin and individual serial number, reinforcing the model’s limited, premium feel.
Initially available exclusively in the L1H1 configuration, the Farizon SV Sport is on sale through Farizon’s expanding UK dealer network, which now comprises nine locations stretching from the North East to the South West.
Calum James, Country General Manager at Farizon Auto UK, said: “Some customers want their van with extra flair to reflect their individual style, and the SV Sport certainly scores on that front. It combines the practicality customers expect from a trusted workhorse and adds loads of character to ensure it’s in a league of its own, whether on a construction site or out on the open road. It’s a great example of how we’re raising the game across the Farizon SV line-up, and we’re proud to partner with CPD Bodies to bring this model to market.”
Mechanically identical to the standard Farizon SV L1H1, the new SV Sport retains the advanced technology and impressive load-carrying capabilities that have helped establish the model as one of the leading electric vans in its class.
The all-electric powertrain delivers 170 kW (231 PS) and 336 Nm of torque, while drive-by-wire technology and innovative cell-to-pack battery packaging maximise efficiency, performance and interior space. The SV Sport offers a payload of up to 1,350 kg, load volume of up to 6.95m³ and an ultra-low loading height of just 550 mm, making it well suited to a wide range of commercial applications.
A generous standard specification includes heated front seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, a 360-degree surround-view camera, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, Farizon’s unique payload monitoring system, automatic wipers, a heated windscreen and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The Farizon SV continues to receive industry recognition, having been named a finalist in the 2026 International Van of the Year awards. It also recently claimed the Best Technical Innovation and Best Large Zero Emission Van titles at the Trade Van Driver Awards, further strengthening its reputation as one of the UK’s most advanced electric commercial vehicles.