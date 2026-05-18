Metropolitan Police Service to manage EV charging with BetterFleet

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has chosen BetterFleet as its Charge Management System (CMS) to support a major step forward in its fleet electrification programme, reinforcing its ambition to achieve a carbon net-zero fleet by 2030. The deployment of BetterFleet’s software will help ensure frontline officers and fleet teams can reliably charge electric vehicles across depots and public networks, while improving operational efficiency and visibility across one of the UK’s largest emergency service fleets.
BetterFleet will enable the prioritisation of critical response vehicles, automated allocation of charging costs to the correct cost centres, and real-time insight into whether vehicles are charging, ready for use, or require attention. The system is designed to support the demands of 24-hour emergency operations, where vehicle availability and uptime are essential to public safety.
MPS operates a fleet of approximately 5,500 vehicles and is among the largest blue-light fleets in the UK, with around 30% already electric or hybrid. The organisation is continuing to expand its electrified fleet, with a further 250 electric or hybrid vehicles and motorcycles expected to be added over the coming year. This expansion is increasing demand for coordinated charging infrastructure and advanced fleet management tools capable of supporting continuous emergency response operations.
As charging infrastructure grows across depots and shared public locations, BetterFleet provides a unified platform for managing all charging activity. Built on a secure, SOC 2-compliant architecture, the system is designed to deliver the resilience, scalability, and cybersecurity required for mission-critical public sector fleets. BetterFleet already supports large-scale electrified operations across transit and public sector fleets globally, including deployments in cities such as Toronto, Boston and Sydney, as well as major UK transport operators.
“We appreciate the confidence Metropolitan Police has placed in BetterFleet, and we are excited to help them deliver high service levels while making their EV operations simpler,” said Daniel Hilson, CEO of BetterFleet. “We continue to be the software of choice for complex, mission-critical EV fleets, where uptime and on-time performance are crucial.”
BetterFleet’s enterprise charge point management system is designed to simplify electrified fleet operations through automated workflows and real-time intelligence. Vehicles can be authenticated across both depot and public charging networks, with prioritisation rules ensuring operationally critical vehicles are charged first. Energy usage and charging costs are automatically assigned to the correct vehicles and departments, improving financial transparency and control.
Fleet managers benefit from live visibility of charging activity across the entire network, alongside automated detection and resolution of charging issues. This helps ensure that charging does not interfere with emergency response readiness, even as fleet size and infrastructure complexity increase across multiple boroughs.
The Metropolitan Police deployment builds on BetterFleet’s wider role in supporting large-scale electrification projects, including major bus and public sector fleets in London and beyond. The company also manages a significant share of electrified bus operations for the Go-Ahead Group and supports mission-critical fleets in cities such as Toronto, Boston and Sydney, demonstrating its capability under demanding operational and grid conditions.
By introducing advanced charge management into one of the UK’s most operationally critical fleets, the partnership supports broader national and city-level decarbonisation goals. It also contributes to London’s wider progress towards a fully zero-emission transport ecosystem and helps manage energy demand across increasingly shared urban charging infrastructure.