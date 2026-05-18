Motability Scheme drops Drive Smart requirement for disabled drivers

The Motability Scheme has paused its controversial Drive Smart programme following widespread criticism from disabled motorists and campaigners. The app-based telematics system, which monitored driving behaviour through a smartphone app and in-car device, was originally introduced to improve road safety and control rising insurance costs. However, concerns over privacy, accuracy and the impact on disabled drivers ultimately forced Motability Operations to reconsider the policy.
Drive Smart was first launched in September 2025 and targeted younger drivers under 30 as well as new customers joining the Motability Scheme. The technology tracked speed, braking, acceleration, cornering and journey patterns, generating weekly driving scores intended to encourage safer driving. Motability argued that the system would help reduce accidents and keep insurance costs manageable as claims across the scheme continued to rise.
Andrew Miller, CEO of Motability Operations, defended the original aims of the programme while acknowledging customer dissatisfaction. He said: “Drive Smart was introduced to help reduce accidents, improve driving and, in turn, manage insurance costs, while keeping all the scheme’s insurance features in place.
“But we have listened carefully to customer feedback and recognise that the experience was not where it needed to be. That is why we have decided to pause Drive Smart while we work with customers to understand how it can be improved.
“The need to reduce accidents, improve driving behaviour and help to manage insurance costs remains critical for the scheme’s long-term sustainability, and technology like Drive Smart can play an important role.”
Although the system was not directly introduced by the Government, it formed part of wider efforts linked to the Motability Scheme, which is funded through disability mobility benefits such as Personal Independence Payment (PIP). Rising insurance costs and accident claims placed pressure on the scheme’s finances, prompting Motability Operations to explore telematics technology already widely used in the insurance industry.
However, the reaction from users was overwhelmingly negative. Many disabled motorists argued that the app created anxiety and made them fearful of using their vehicles freely. Some claimed the technology produced inaccurate driving data, wrongly flagged mobile phone use, or failed to record journeys correctly. Others raised concerns that adapted vehicles and disability-related driving needs could unfairly affect scores.
Online forums and social media quickly filled with complaints from users who felt they were being unfairly monitored. One Reddit user described the system as “predatory”, while another said they were “crippled with anxiety” over the possibility of losing access to their vehicle because of inaccurate scoring.
There were also concerns about independence and privacy. Campaigners argued that disabled people rely heavily on their vehicles for work, medical appointments and everyday living, and that constant monitoring risked undermining the freedom the scheme was designed to provide. Some users feared that being penalised for late-night driving or frequent journeys could eventually lead to restrictions, even though Motability repeatedly insisted there were “no curfews or limits on journeys.”
The backlash intensified after reports emerged that around 300 motorists had allegedly been removed from the scheme during the trial phase because of driving assessments linked to Drive Smart. Critics said the technology was intrusive and unreliable, particularly when smartphone-based monitoring could mistake passengers using phones for drivers being distracted behind the wheel.
As criticism grew, Motability Operations announced on 14 May 2026 that it would pause the rollout of Drive Smart with immediate effect. The organisation confirmed that the system would no longer be included in new Motability leases or rolled out to additional customers under 30. Existing users were told they could remove the device from their vehicles and delete the app from 14 May onwards, while all active systems would be deactivated from 22 May 2026 unless customers chose to opt in voluntarily.
Motability has said it will now work with a customer panel to redesign the technology and better understand the concerns raised by disabled drivers. The company insists that telematics could still play a role in improving road safety and reducing insurance premiums in the future, but only if customers feel the system is fair, transparent and supportive rather than punitive.
For now, the decision to pause Drive Smart represents a significant U-turn for the Motability Scheme and highlights the challenges of balancing cost management with the independence and trust of disabled motorists.