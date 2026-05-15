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Research highlights barriers to diversity in zero-emission careers

Research highlights barriers to diversity in zero-emission careers

Friday, May 15, 2026 - 06:48
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Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland has revealed new research showing that stereotypes and inaccessible industry language are barriers to diversity, discouraging women and ethnic minority groups from pursuing careers linked to zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The independent study,commissioned with funding from Transport Scotland’s Skills Challenge Fund for HDV (heavy-duty vehicle) Decarbonisation and carried out by DJS Research across Scotland and the north of England, explored perceptions of the sector through focus groups and interviews. Participants discussed what influences their career choices, their understanding of the industry and the factors that may prevent them from applying for roles connected to zero-emission transport technologies.

Research highlights barriers to diversity in zero-emission careers

Image: Volvo Trucks

The findings showed that many people outside the sector struggled to picture the organisations involved, understand the range of career opportunities available or identify clear progression routes within the industry. This comes despite continued advancements in battery electric, hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

Participants commonly viewed careers in heavy vehicles as dirty, physically demanding and heavily associated with male-dominated workshop environments. Industry terminology and imagery were also perceived as overly technical and uninviting, creating barriers for individuals without a background in vehicle mechanics.

Volvo Trucks said the research will help shape future initiatives aimed at improving early-careers engagement, simplifying recruitment messaging and creating clearer pathways into zero-emission vehicle careers.

Amy Stokes, Decarbonisation Director at Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, said: “For too long recruitment in this sector has been hindered by a less diverse applicant pool, making it harder to build an inclusive workforce.

“This is a crucial topic the industry needs to address, because misconceptions, particularly among women and ethnic minorities, risk narrowing the talent pool at a time when we need to attract and retain a broader range of talent than ever.”

The findings come at a critical time for the transport and logistics sector as the industry accelerates its transition towards low and zero-emission vehicles and seeks to attract the skilled workforce needed to support future growth.

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