Motor Ombudsman launches ‘WORN-WARN’ campaign

The Motor Ombudsman has launched its new ‘WORN-WARN’ tyre safety campaign at the UK Garage & Bodyshop Event at Birmingham’s NEC, aiming to raise awareness of the dangers associated with buying and fitting part-worn tyres.
Supported by tyre safety charity TyreSafe, the online and social media campaign comes after new research revealed that nearly one-third (31%) of UK motorists would consider purchasing part-worn tyres if their current tyres needed replacing. The figure rises significantly among younger drivers, with almost half (47%) of those aged between 25 and 34 saying they would consider the option.
Part-worn tyres are previously used tyres removed from another vehicle. While often marketed as a cost-effective alternative to new tyres, they can carry an unknown history and may contain hidden structural damage that is not immediately visible.
According to The Motor Ombudsman’s survey of 2,000 UK adults, the primary reason motorists would consider buying part-worn tyres is cost. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents cited the potential savings compared with purchasing new tyres.
The study also found that wider cost-of-living pressures are influencing consumer behaviour, with 88% of respondents saying financial challenges have made them more likely to consider buying second-hand products in general.
Beyond affordability, 37% of prospective buyers said part-worn tyres could provide a temporary solution until they could afford new replacements, while 36% highlighted the convenience of used tyres often being available for immediate fitting.
The research also uncovered significant gaps in public awareness around tyre safety regulations.
Under UK legislation, all part-worn tyres offered for sale must be clearly marked with the words ‘PART-WORN’ on the sidewall. However, 43% of respondents who would consider purchasing a used tyre were unaware of this legal requirement.
The survey also highlighted limited understanding of tyre age. Nearly seven in ten respondents (69%) admitted they did not know the meaning of a tyre’s Department of Transport (DOT) code, which identifies when the tyre was manufactured.
Understanding a tyre’s age is critical, as tyres can appear to be in good condition while being beyond their recommended service life. Without this knowledge, many motorists may rely solely on information provided by the seller when assessing a tyre’s suitability.
Paul Brown, General Manager of the Tyre Division at The Motor Ombudsman-accredited Lindleys Autocentres and spokesperson for the ‘WORN-WARN’ campaign, said: “As motorists continue to face increasing financial pressures, it can be tempting to cut back on vital car maintenance, as the recent Motor Ombudsman study has found. However, spending money on tyres should never be compromised, and buying new at a reputable fitter should always be the first choice regardless of budget, meaning consumers are not taking a gamble when it comes to a tyre’s condition.”
Paul added: “The ‘WORN-WARN’ campaign also provides garages and workshops, like ourselves, with a brand-new suite of eye-catching assets and tools to help educate motorists on what to look out for when buying and maintaining tyres – a subject that should not be overlooked.”
TyreSafe, which has spent more than 20 years promoting tyre safety across the UK, has welcomed the campaign and its focus on educating motorists about the potential risks associated with used tyres.
Stuart Lovatt, Chair of TyreSafe, explained: “Tyres are the only point of contact between a vehicle and the road, but millions of part-worn tyres enter the market every year with an unknown history, hidden structural damage, or inadequate inspection by either sellers or vehicle owners. They may appear great value on the surface, but they can unfortunately compromise braking performance, increase the chance of blowouts, and put road users at risk of serious harm.”
Stuart added: “We are delighted to be backing this valuable campaign by The Motor Ombudsman, which works perfectly in tandem with our continued work in educating consumers about making informed and safe choices, understanding the risks that used tyres can bring, and ultimately urging them to think twice before cutting corners.”
The ‘WORN-WARN’ campaign aims to help motorists make safer and more informed decisions about tyre replacement while encouraging greater awareness of the legal requirements and safety checks associated with part-worn tyres.