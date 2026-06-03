IVECO and Gruber Logistics launch EMPOWER electric truck trial

IVECO and Gruber Logistics are set to begin real-world testing of a new battery-electric heavy-duty truck as part of the European EMPOWER project, marking a significant step towards scalable zero-emission freight transport.
The six-month trial, which starts in mid-June 2026, will see a prototype derived from the IVECO S-eWay Rigid deployed within Gruber Logistics’ Less Than Truckload (LTL) operations in north-eastern Italy. Designed for heavy-duty transport applications, the truck will operate on regional and long-haul routes through to the end of the year, following successful testing at IVECO’s proving grounds in Ulm, Germany.
With a driving range of up to 400 kilometres, the vehicle incorporates a series of advanced technologies developed through the EMPOWER project, which is supported by the European Commission under the Horizon Europe programme. The prototype integrates innovative solutions into IVECO’s electric vehicle platform, including enhanced cab insulation and dedicated human-machine interface (HMI) features designed to optimise route planning and reduce energy consumption.
The vehicle has also been specially configured for groupage and partial-load transport operations. Modifications include a bespoke subframe, additional rear cameras to improve operational visibility and an extended chassis designed specifically for swap-body transport rather than conventional semi-trailer applications.
Advancing Zero-Emission Freight Transport
EMPOWER, which stands for Eco-operated, Modular, highly efficient and flexible multi-POWERtrain for long-haul heavy-duty vehicles, aims to accelerate the development and adoption of zero-emission transport solutions across Europe.
By validating battery-electric truck technology in real logistics operations, the project seeks to bridge the gap between vehicle development and commercial deployment. Data collected during the trial will support the optimisation of future electric truck platforms and help expand the use of battery-electric vehicles for both regional distribution and long-distance freight transport.
A key differentiator of the IVECO prototype is its focus on longer-distance zero-emission transport using swap bodies. Developed in close collaboration with Gruber Logistics, the vehicle features an extended frame and a modified cab configured to support the specialised operational and control strategies required by the project.
Pierpaolo Biffali, Head of Innovation & Advanced Engineering at Iveco Group, commented: “At IVECO, we are committed to developing zero-emission solutions and EMPOWER has provided the ideal framework to collaborate across the ecosystem for specific and demanding transport missions. Our focus is not only to advance technologies, but also to validate them in real-world conditions—bridging innovation with practical application while enabling early testing, customer feedback and a deeper understanding of system integration, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability across every stage of development.”
Michele De Gennaro, Head of Competence Unit Electric Vehicle Technologies at AIT, added: “The successful deployment of the IVECO battery-electric demonstrator with Gruber Logistics for EMPOWER marks an important step towards scalable zero-emission freight transport in Europe. Building on these operational foundations, we look forward to continuing working together in the European research programme, with the aim to accelerate the large-scale deployment of battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles across European logistics operations.”
Extensive Data Collection to Support Future Development
Throughout the trial, the truck will collect operational data using an onboard logger designed to monitor vehicle performance under real-world conditions.
Among the key metrics being measured are electricity consumption, battery efficiency and charging performance. The vehicle is powered by five battery packs delivering a combined energy capacity of 300kWh and driving an FPT eAxle rated at 480kW.
All operational data will be managed from Gruber Logistics’ facility in Bologna, where the vehicle will also be charged using a mobile charging unit. The site will serve as the central hub for dispatching the electric truck across the company’s customer network.
Martin Gruber, CEO of Gruber Logistics, said: “With the IVECO electric truck prototype specifically adapted for the EMPOWER scope, we can test a state-of-the-art vehicle for performance and reliability under real-world logistics operations. To achieve the ambitious climate targets in the logistics sector, such innovative projects are essential for zero-emission road freight transport.
“By deploying the truck on a wide variety of routes and for diverse categories of goods in the groupage and partial load segment, the project will allow us to gather important information for the further development of ZE-HDV trucks.”
Hydrogen Truck Trial Planned for 2027
The battery-electric vehicle demonstration will remain the primary focus of the EMPOWER project throughout 2026. Looking ahead, project partners are planning to begin testing a hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) in 2027 as part of the next phase of the programme.
IVECO, Gruber Logistics and AIT intend to continue their collaboration through extended real-world trials, supporting the transition from prototype vehicles to large-scale, cross-border zero-emission freight operations. The long-term objective is to accelerate the adoption of both battery-electric and hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles while maintaining the highest standards of operational performance, reliability and quality.