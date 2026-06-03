Kia expands PV5 range with new Passenger 7-Seat model

Kia has strengthened its growing Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) range with the introduction of the new PV5 Passenger 7-seat model, a premium ‘Elite’ trim level and a series of model year 2027 (MY27) enhancements aimed at improving comfort, practicality and flexibility.
Designed to meet increasing demand for multi-passenger mobility solutions, the all-electric PV5 Passenger 7-seat is suited to a broad range of applications, including family transport, airport transfers, taxi services, ride-hailing operations, commercial shuttles and shared mobility fleets.
Building on the existing five-seat model, the new variant adds a third row of seating in a versatile 2-2-3 layout. The spacious cabin offers generous comfort for all occupants, with easy access provided by sliding side doors and a low step-in height of just 399mm. Practicality is enhanced by 318 litres of luggage space behind the third row, expanding to 785 litres when the rear seats are folded.
The PV5 Passenger 7-seat is built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP.S electric vehicle platform, delivering impressive interior dimensions, including up to 1,041mm of legroom, 1,076mm of headroom and 1,732mm of shoulder room. The architecture also supports advanced connectivity features and seamless integration with fleet management systems.
More Than 390km of Electric Range
While the PV5 Passenger 5-seat remains available with both the Standard Range 51.5kWh battery and Long Range 71.2kWh battery, the new seven-seat model is offered exclusively with the larger battery pack in the UK.
The Long Range battery provides a driving range of more than 390km (WLTP, pending homologation). Thanks to DC rapid charging capability of up to 150kW, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.
A front-mounted charging port improves everyday usability by allowing the vehicle to be charged without obstructing access to the rear cargo area. Customers also benefit from access to Kia Charge, which provides entry to more than 74,000 public charging points across the UK and over one million charging points throughout 27 European countries.
On ‘Plus’ and ‘Elite’ models, Kia’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology enables the PV5 to power external devices through internal or external power outlets, adding further versatility for business and leisure users.
MY27 Updates Enhance Comfort and Practicality
The launch of the PV5 Passenger 7-seat coincides with a range-wide MY27 update programme. New features focus on improving driver comfort, usability and convenience, particularly for professional users operating in urban environments.
A height-adjustable driver’s armrest has been added across the Passenger range to improve ergonomics during daily use. Additional updates include Walk Away Lock functionality and a new flat antenna design that helps keep overall vehicle height below 1.9 metres, improving access to height-restricted car parks and facilities.
Together, these enhancements reinforce the PV5’s position as a flexible electric vehicle platform capable of serving both commercial and personal transport requirements.
Connected Technology and Urban-Friendly Design
The Kia PV5 Passenger combines futuristic styling with a software-driven architecture designed for long-term adaptability. Over-the-air updates ensure the vehicle remains current, while fleet operators can benefit from integrated management solutions.
Inside, a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and 7.5-inch digital instrument cluster provide an intuitive user experience. Drivers also gain access to a growing range of third-party applications through Kia’s in-vehicle infotainment platform and the Pleos app marketplace.
Ride comfort has been improved through enhanced sound insulation, reduced road vibration and refined chassis tuning. A class-leading turning circle of 5.5 metres improves manoeuvrability in tight urban environments, while optimised steering and gear ratios help reduce driver fatigue. The PV5 Passenger also features a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems.
New Elite Grade Joins the Line-Up
Since launch, the PV5 Passenger has been available in ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’ trim levels. The introduction of the new ‘Elite’ grade expands the range, offering customers an even higher level of specification.
Order books for the MY27 PV5 Passenger line-up, including the new seven-seat model and Elite trim, open on 8 June through Kia’s UK PBV Centre network. Production is scheduled to begin in mid-July, with first customer deliveries expected from October.
Every PV5 is backed by Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, alongside an eight-year warranty for the high-voltage battery pack.
Award-Winning PBV Platform
The PV5 range is available in multiple configurations, including Cargo, Passenger, Chassis Cab, Crew Van and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) variants.
The platform has already earned significant industry recognition, including International Van of the Year 2026 and Family Car of the Year for the PV5 Passenger at the TopGear.com Awards 2026.
Meanwhile, the PV5 Cargo recently achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the greatest distance travelled by a light-duty battery-powered electric van carrying its maximum payload on a single charge, covering 430.84 miles (693.38km).
As part of Kia’s long-term PBV strategy, the company plans to expand the range further with the launch of the PV7 in 2027 and the larger PV9 in 2029, ultimately offering more than 40 body configurations to meet a diverse range of personal and commercial mobility needs.