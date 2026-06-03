Mac’s Truck Group to demonstate transport solutions at RTX 2026

Mac’s Truck Group to showcase five specialist vehicles demonstrating the group’s expertise in truck sales, rental and bespoke vehicle engineering at RTX 2026.
Taking centre stage on Stand O13 will be a 32-tonne Volvo FH Aero 500 8×2 rigid fitted with a fully remote-controlled FASSI F1450RA2.26 crane and L626 fly jib. Designed to lift up to 19.3 tonnes, the crane can safely handle loads of up to 6,745kg at a reach of 15.4 metres, making it the largest crane ever installed by Mac’s Truck Group.
The vehicle features the company’s patented front stabiliser leg system, discreetly positioned behind the front grille to allow full 360-degree lifting capability. It is also equipped with Mac’s new lightweight 20ft flatbed body, designed to maximise payload capacity, and finished in the company’s distinctive red livery.
A second Volvo FH Aero 500 will also be on display, featuring a Mac’s flatbed body mounted on an 8×4 Tridem chassis and paired with a FASSI F705R2.26 crane. Joining it will be a Volvo FMX 460 8×2 rigid, built for on- and off-road applications and fitted with Mac’s beavertail bodywork.
The stand will also feature two DAF models. A DAF XG 530 6×2 tractor unit will be exhibited with a FASSI F905 crane, while a DAF XF 530 8×2 rigid will showcase a cabin-specification Mac’s flatbed body. The latter is equipped with a FASSI F905RA2.27 crane and L436 high-performance fly jib, providing operators with exceptional lifting flexibility.
Jeff Wright, Sales Director at Mac’s Truck Rental, says: “We’re looking forward to showcasing a small cross-section of what we can deliver as a group. This year’s lineup highlights our ability to build exactly what our customers need, delivering them into service through outright purchase or backed by either a short or long-term rental agreement, which allows customers to focus on their core business, with predictable monthly costs.
“When visitors see the sheer scale of what our biggest crane truck can achieve, it underlines our commitment to finding solutions to the most challenging transport and lifting requirements.”
Representatives from both Mac’s Truck Rental and Mac’s Truck Sales will be available throughout the event to discuss vehicle specifications, rental packages and bespoke transport solutions tailored to the needs of operators across the road transport sector.
Based in Huddersfield, Mac’s Truck Group provides specialist truck rental, sales and engineering services, with in-house bodybuilding and manufacturing capabilities. The business recently expanded its national presence with the opening of a new sales and rental facility in Perth, strengthening support for customers across Scotland, including the Highlands and Islands.
The group has also enhanced its crane expertise through the acquisition of London-based FASSI specialist Walker Crane Services. The move creates a strategic partnership designed to strengthen aftersales support while establishing a dedicated southern operating base.
Road Transport Expo 2026 takes place at NAEC Stoneleigh, Warwickshire, from 30 June to 2 July. Entry is free and on-site parking is available. Visitors are encouraged to register in advance via the event website, although registration will also be available on arrival.