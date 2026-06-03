Schmitz Cargobull to showcase innovations at RTX 2026

Schmitz Cargobull will unveil an all-new dry freight Box Van at Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026, alongside a range of trailer and refrigeration innovations designed to improve efficiency, sustainability and fleet performance.
Visitors to Stand Y7 at the NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire from 30 June to 2 July will be among the first to see the new Box Van, which has been developed specifically for dry freight operations. The trailer combines durability, sustainability and low tare weight through the use of advanced sandwich panel technology, offering operators a robust and efficient transport solution.
Also making its UK exhibition debut is the new diesel-powered S.CU dc90 transport cooling unit, fitted to the latest S.KO COOL refrigerated semi-trailer. Developed to reduce fuel consumption and lower operating costs, the S.CU dc90 delivers up to 6% more cooling capacity than its predecessor, the S.CU dc85, while reducing pull-down times by up to 21%.
The enhanced performance enables the refrigeration unit to cool a trailer’s cargo area from +30°C to -20°C around 30 minutes faster, helping operators reduce running times and fuel usage. Reliability has also been improved through the introduction of a newly developed hermetic two-stage reciprocating compressor, which minimises wear within the refrigeration circuit and helps lower maintenance and repair costs. Reduced noise levels, particularly during partial-load operation, also contribute to improved driver comfort.
For fleets operating electrified tractor units, the S.CU dc90 offers additional flexibility through its ePTO interface, allowing emission-free operation via the tractor unit’s electric power take-off system.
The refrigeration unit has also been developed to meet future environmental requirements. By adopting refrigerant R454A, Schmitz Cargobull is responding proactively to stricter EU F-gas regulations. Compared with the previously used R452A refrigerant, R454A reduces the CO2 equivalent by 89% thanks to its significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP). The S.CU dc90 can also operate using HVO100 (EN15940), a CO2-neutral fuel alternative.
Mounted on the highly efficient S.KO COOL reefer semi-trailer, the S.CU dc90 benefits from Schmitz Cargobull’s FERROPLAST® insulated body panels, which deliver a k-value from 0.295 W/m²K in series production. The trailer is equipped as standard with the TrailerConnect® telematics system, providing complete visibility and documentation throughout the cold chain.
Additional features include TAPA security components, a TL4 door locking system, pharmaceutical certification, Schmitz Cargobull axles, twin pallet boxes, DRP rear protection, an ISO partition V6 solid moving bulkhead and an internal rear cooling unit control panel.
The company will also display its Manchester-built S.CS FREEPOST curtainsider semi-trailer, designed specifically for transport operations in the UK and Ireland. Featuring a fixed aluminium roof and steel cant rail, the trailer is certified to DIN EN 12642 Code XL standards. Its reinforced chassis structure delivers exceptional strength and durability, making it ideal for fast, safe and efficient side loading operations.
Additional equipment includes full-length LED interior lighting, a full-width compression bar, rear roof vortex and Schmitz Cargobull’s 22.5-inch drum brake axle. Like all Manchester-built Schmitz Cargobull trailers, the S.CS FREEPOST comes with TrailerConnect® telematics as standard and incorporates the Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS).
The EBPMS functionality enables operators to improve road safety, reduce vehicle downtime, support legislative compliance and lower operating costs through enhanced brake performance monitoring.
Frank Reppenhagen, Sales Director Region Western Europe at Schmitz Cargobull, said: “We look forward to welcoming customers and visitors to our stand and discussing their current projects. Our team will be on hand to answer questions on our product and service solutions, the TrailerConnect telematics system and EBPMS.”
In addition to the latest trailers and refrigeration technology, visitors will be able to explore Schmitz Cargobull’s extensive spare parts range, learn more about its Service Partner network and speak with company specialists about sustainability initiatives and operational support services.
Road Transport Expo 2026 takes place at the NAEC Stoneleigh, Warwickshire, from 30 June to 2 July. Schmitz Cargobull can be found on Stand Y7, located outside in the yellow zone.