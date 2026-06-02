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Scotland’s first E-HGV megawatt charging hub live at Russell Group

Scotland’s first E-HGV megawatt charging hub live at Russell Group

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 - 14:29
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Charging Hubs, Electric Vehicles, General News, Green Infrastructure, Megawatt Charging, News, Newsletter, Top News

amphos. has delivered Scotland’s first megawatt charging hub for electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), marking a significant milestone in the decarbonisation of freight transport.

Developed for John G. Russell (Transport) Ltd, part of the Russell Group, the new facility is located in Coatbridge and has been supported through funding from Innovate UK.

Operational from June 2026, the charging hub demonstrates how high-power charging infrastructure can support the large-scale adoption of battery-electric HGVs. Using existing Combined Charging System (CCS) technology, vehicles can be recharged in approximately 40 minutes. Planned upgrades to the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) in July 2026 are expected to reduce charging times to around 20 minutes, aligning closely with standard driver rest breaks.

The new battery-electric 4×2 tractor units operating from the site are capable of carrying full 42-tonne payloads and offer a driving range of more than 430 kilometres on a single charge, enabling practical zero-emission freight operations across Scotland.

The charging infrastructure has been supplied by Vestel Mobility, with each charging unit capable of delivering up to 3.75 megawatts of high-voltage DC power. The system incorporates specialist charging cables, connectors and onboard technologies designed to enable rapid battery replenishment and simultaneous vehicle charging, minimising operational downtime.

To support its growing electric fleet, Russell Group is installing two 720kW double-port chargers alongside one 1.2MW double-port charger.

The facility becomes only the second megawatt charging hub in the UK and the first in Scotland. It follows the opening of the UK’s first megawatt charging site at East Midlands Gateway in January 2026, where chargers provide up to 1MW of power. At 3.75MW per charger, the Coatbridge installation represents a significant increase in charging capability, supporting faster vehicle turnaround times and making electric HGV operations more commercially viable.

Scotland’s first E-HGV megawatt charging hub live at Russell Group

Stephen Madden

Stephen Madden, Head of Engineering at Russell Group, said: “Megawatt charging allows us to bring a heavy goods vehicle in, charge it during a driver’s break, and send it straight back out fully charged. It’s highly efficient – and that transforms how we operate electric vehicles at scale.”

As an Independent Connections Provider (ICP), amphos. managed the design, planning and installation of the charging infrastructure, overseeing the project from concept through to delivery.

Mark Oxtoby, CEO of amphos., commented: “This project marks a pivotal moment for electric freight in the UK. Moving from 1 MW to 3.75 MW charging isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a step-change that brings fully electric, high-utilisation HGV fleets within reach for fleet operators up and down the country.”

The project forms part of Russell Group’s commi tment to achieve net-zero emissions across its transport and warehousing operations by 2040. The new electric HGVs will be used on Scottish freight routes, with return journeys feeding into Russell’s Coatbridge rail hub for onward rail distribution. This complements the company’s existing electric locomotive freight services operating between Daventry and Coatbridge.

As one of the UK’s first megawatt charging facilities, the site is expected to serve as a blueprint for future freight charging infrastructure, supporting the wider transition towards scalable, low-carbon logistics operations.

Stephen Madden added: “We see this as a model for future megawatt charging infrastructure. This isn’t just about one site – it’s about building a scalable foundation for zero-emission logistics in the UK and beyond.”

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