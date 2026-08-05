Hauliers turn to technology as diesel theft risks increase

Rising fuel costs and increased diesel theft incidents are driving growing concern across the road transport sector, with hauliers increasingly looking to technology solutions to protect their fleets from organised criminal activity.
Technology specialist Brigade Electronics says it has seen a significant rise in enquiries over the past six months from operators seeking anti-theft solutions as criminals target commercial vehicles and exploit ongoing fuel price volatility.
According to James Tyrrell, Global Telematics Lead Engineer at Brigade Electronics, diesel theft has become a major concern for fleet operators in both the UK and mainland Europe, with criminals able to remove large quantities of fuel quickly and with minimal warning.
“Diesel theft has emerged as a critical concern this year due to an increasing number of incidents both in the UK and mainland Europe,” explains James Tyrrell. “Criminals can quickly drain a tank within a matter of minutes, bypassing existing security measures and stealing hundreds of litres of fuel. This is leaving many hauliers feeling exposed, which has led to them exploring how technology can help to better protect their commercial vehicle operations.”
For hauliers already facing rising operating costs, diesel theft represents a significant additional financial burden. The impact extends beyond the value of the stolen diesel, with operators also facing repair costs for damaged fuel tanks, vehicle recovery charges, operational disruption and potential reputational damage if delivery commitments cannot be met.
With fuel remaining one of the largest costs for many transport businesses, even relatively small losses can have a major impact on profitability. Damaged vehicles can also lead to driver downtime, missed schedules and reduced fleet availability, creating further pressure on already stretched logistics operations.
Brigade Electronics believes there is an opportunity for existing vehicle safety and fleet management technologies to play a greater role in preventing fuel-related crime. By combining artificial intelligence, camera systems and sensor technology, operators can gain faster alerts and improved visibility when suspicious activity occurs.
The company is preparing to launch a new range of advanced fuel theft detection systems later this year, designed to work alongside existing security solutions. The technology will use AI-powered fleet and video telematics to identify potential criminal activity and provide alerts quickly, giving operators valuable time to respond.
“We are working closely with hauliers within the marketplace to develop technology that meets precise operational requirements. However, HGV operations will also need to take steps to enhance road transport processes and educate drivers on theft prevention best practice. This integrated approach will reduce the risk of fuel crime in the first instance and then have the means to detect and prevent a theft should a vehicle be targeted,” adds Tyrrell.
While technology can provide an important layer of protection, Brigade Electronics says prevention must also involve operational changes. Driver awareness, secure parking practices and improved fleet procedures all have a role to play in reducing the risk of fuel theft.
As fuel prices remain unpredictable and organised crime groups continue to target commercial vehicles, the need for stronger protection measures is expected to increase. For hauliers, investing in smarter security systems could help reduce financial losses, protect drivers and improve resilience across fleet operations.