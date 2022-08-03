Headline News

Camera Systems

Durite solution resolves insurance and fuel theft challenges for fleet operator

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 - 06:12
No Comments
924 Views
Camera Systems, Fleet Management, Fuel Theft, Insurance, News, Newsletter, Top News

A leading haulier says it is benefitting from a bespoke vehicle camera system developed by Durite.

Joda Freight provides logistics and haulage services throughout the UK and into Europe. Founded more than 26 years ago, it has grown into a specialist in commercial fridge deliveries, abnormal loads, and groupage-based haulage, as well as expanding its storage capacity with two further warehousing sites.

The company was looking for a vehicle camera solution that could help it address specific challenges. Neil Tullett, Technical Director of Joda Freight, said: “We were looking for a vehicle safety solution that could tackle several problems we were facing, including false insurance and scammer claims. It also had to be a security system that protects against fuel theft and vandalism as it was costing us hundreds of pounds in damage each month. It needed the ability to provide photo and video evidence in the event of an accident, attempted fuel theft or vandalism and of course had to be compliant with Transport for London’s Direct Vision Standard.

“The research and buying journey took quite some time as we needed a solution that could tackle all these things, and not just one. It took us more than a year and we have spoken to multiple companies and numerous people but none of them could offer a solution for us, until we met Durite.”

Durite provided Joda Freight with a 4G-enabled 4CH digital video recorder (DVR) monitoring system, integrated with a side scan detection system with left turn alarm, which is a requirement for the Direct Vision Standard.  The bespoke system also includes a customised external alarm that activates the DVR and starts recording automatically, while at the same time the alarm goes off to deter would-be thieves.

“Since the safety systems have been installed, there have been a few attempts at fuel theft but, the alarm systems were able to scare the thieves away as well as capture them on camera – which was used as evidence for police reporting and insurance claims,” added Neil. “Also, we have seen a reduction in road related accidents, saving the company time and money.”

According to Neil, feedback from Joda Freight’s drivers is extremely positive as their vision has improved immensely. The live-streaming feature ‘works wonders’ and helps their fleet manager to identify the exact location of each vehicle, while giving clear guidance to the drivers and updating customers if any problems arise.

“We are extremely happy with the outcomes, solution and service,” said Neil. “Durite went the extra mile to develop a bespoke solution with and for us. This was one of the best investments we have made, and I think the solution should definitely be fitted to all trucks operating within our industry – making everyone safer.”

Based in Keighley, West Yorkshire, Joda Freight operates a comprehensive fleet of more than 65 vehicles, ranging from 44t artics, 18t and 26t rigids to panel vans, 20 truck mounted fork trucks and 120 trailers including Euroliner, double deck, forklift/tail lift equipped, flat and step frames trailers. The company is a shareholder member of Pallet Track and accredited with Silver FORS.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Tevva Hydrogen Electric truck

UK’s first hydrogen-electric truck

Aug 03, 2022No Comments

Alternative fuel experts at Luxfer Gas Cylinders are celebrating the launch of the UK’s first mass produced hydrogen-electric truck, in a historic milestone that is the result

Multilift Commander container-handling truck

Enterprise provides contain...

Enterprise Flex-E-Rent is providing 14 Multilift Commander container-handling trucks

Aug 03, 2022
Driver using Lightfoot

The critical role of ICE-ag...

Decarbonisation is high on the agenda for businesses as

Aug 03, 2022
Hultsteins Ecogen refrigeration unit

Hultsteins partner with TNS...

Diesel-free hydraulic and electric refrigeration system manufacturer Hultsteins UK

Aug 02, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20223,882 Views

    RHA hail High Court order for ...

    RHA has welcomed a High

    Jul 27, 20223,276 Views
    Phone use when driving

    Do you have a risk management ...

    Fleet operators who cannot see

    Jul 25, 20223,120 Views
    Dover chaos

    EU-bound hauliers hit with £3...

    More than 100 fines in

    Jul 29, 20222,790 Views
    Bridgstone truck

    Bridgestone & Webfleet to...

    Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are

    Aug 01, 20222,700 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,694 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,116 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,256 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,156 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,272 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing