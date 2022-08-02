Hultsteins partner with TNS 365 for 24/7 aftercare support

Diesel-free hydraulic and electric refrigeration system manufacturer Hultsteins UK have partnered with UK commercial vehicle call handling specialists TNS 365 to offer customers a 24/7 breakdown helpline. The partnership ensures an uplift for Hultsteins aftercare support services, allowing customers to contact the diesel-free refrigeration manufacturer in the rare event of a system requiring breakdown assistance and repair.
Since 1962, Hultsteins has been developing refrigeration units that use only the cleanest power source – the one that’s already available and operates the truck. And, says Hultsteins, they are continuing along the road of virtually eliminating all harmful emissions currently produced by diesel-powered transport refrigeration units.
Commenting on the new partnership, Hultsteins UK Managing Director, Graham Usher, is upbeat: “Hulsteins UK have selected TNS 365 to be our 24/7 breakdown support arm. Speaking with TNS 365, it is clear that their service values echo those of our own and their passion to form a close working relationship with customers shines through.
Their custom-built modern systems will give Hultsteins UK an array of feedback regarding any issues as they arise, so they can immediately be handled by the TNS 365 dedicated breakdown team. Plus, we’re able to view 24/7 live data and oversee situations should we need to. It’s a fantastic partnership for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”
With over 55 years of combined call handling knowledge, TNS 365 Directors Adam Drake and John Myers are pleased to bring on yet another manufacturer to their growing list of commercial transport industry clients. Already heavily involved in the truck, trailer & tail lift part of the commercial vehicle sector, it’s a strategic move further into the commercial refrigeration industry.
Adam Drake, TNS 365 Director says: “We’ve found a perfect partnership with Hultsteins UK. Their forward thinking and commitment to customers mirrors our own approach. TNS 365 have brought several new ways of working within our industry and are always looking to the future to see what new, modern technologies can offer.
Using custom-built software, our modern systems enable us to be flexible to our clients’ needs in this fast-moving commercial transport industry. Bringing Hultsteins UK onboard is a great move for us as we both look to what the future holds for refrigeration transport and the ability to support assets out on the road, 24/7.”