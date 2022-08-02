Headline News

Fleet Management

Hultsteins Ecogen refrigeration unit

Hultsteins partner with TNS 365 for 24/7 aftercare support

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - 10:46
No Comments
930 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Refrigeration Units, Top News

Diesel-free hydraulic and electric refrigeration system manufacturer Hultsteins UK have partnered with UK commercial vehicle call handling specialists TNS 365 to offer customers a 24/7 breakdown helpline. The partnership ensures an uplift for Hultsteins aftercare support services, allowing customers to contact the diesel-free refrigeration manufacturer in the rare event of a system requiring breakdown assistance and repair.

L-R: Hultsteins’ Graham Usher and Adam Drake from TNS-365

Since 1962, Hultsteins has been developing refrigeration units that use only the cleanest power source – the one that’s already available and operates the truck. And, says Hultsteins, they are continuing along the road of virtually eliminating all harmful emissions currently produced by diesel-powered transport refrigeration units.

Commenting on the new partnership, Hultsteins UK Managing Director, Graham Usher, is upbeat: “Hulsteins UK have selected TNS 365 to be our 24/7 breakdown support arm. Speaking with TNS 365, it is clear that their service values echo those of our own and their passion to form a close working relationship with customers shines through.

Their custom-built modern systems will give Hultsteins UK an array of feedback regarding any issues as they arise, so they can immediately be handled by the TNS 365 dedicated breakdown team. Plus, we’re able to view 24/7 live data and oversee situations should we need to.  It’s a fantastic partnership for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”

With over 55 years of combined call handling knowledge, TNS 365 Directors Adam Drake and John Myers are pleased to bring on yet another manufacturer to their growing list of commercial transport industry clients. Already heavily involved in the truck, trailer & tail lift part of the commercial vehicle sector, it’s a strategic move further into the commercial refrigeration industry.

Adam Drake, TNS 365 Director says: “We’ve found a perfect partnership with Hultsteins UK. Their forward thinking and commitment to customers mirrors our own approach. TNS 365 have brought several new ways of working within our industry and are always looking to the future to see what new, modern technologies can offer.

Using custom-built software, our modern systems enable us to be flexible to our clients’ needs in this fast-moving commercial transport industry. Bringing Hultsteins UK onboard is a great move for us as we both look to what the future holds for refrigeration transport and the ability to support assets out on the road, 24/7.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Truck on a wet road

Teletrac Navman partners with Driving for Bet...

Aug 02, 2022No Comments

Global market leader in telematics technology Teletrac Navman has joined forces with Driving for Better Business – a government-backed National Highways scheme to improve awareness of work-related

Fuel Pumps

Start Rescue saves motorist...

The UK is in the grip of a fuel

Aug 02, 2022
inseego logo

Ctrack becomes Inseego

Ctrack, the leading provider of fleet telematics, asset tracking

Aug 02, 2022
ULEZ expansion

Boroughs hit out against UL...

Two of London’s boroughs have expressed strong opposition to

Aug 01, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20223,666 Views

    RHA hail High Court order for ...

    RHA has welcomed a High

    Jul 27, 20223,228 Views
    Phone use when driving

    Do you have a risk management ...

    Fleet operators who cannot see

    Jul 25, 20223,102 Views
    Dover chaos

    EU-bound hauliers hit with £3...

    More than 100 fines in

    Jul 29, 20222,682 Views
    Spanish disabled parking spaces

    Disabled drivers still unable ...

    The AA are warning people

    Jul 25, 20222,460 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,676 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,110 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,226 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,132 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,206 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing