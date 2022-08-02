Headline News

Driver Safety

Truck on a wet road

Teletrac Navman partners with Driving for Better Business

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - 10:30
No Comments
936 Views
Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Global market leader in telematics technology Teletrac Navman has joined forces with Driving for Better Business – a government-backed National Highways scheme to improve awareness of work-related road risk, employers’ duty of care and employees’ responsibilities.

Becoming a delivery partner means Teletrac Navman and Driving for Better Business will work together to help create and share insights that enhance productivity, profitability, and safety of fleets.

Trucks at sunsetThrough the Driving for Better Business programme, Teletrac Navman will share its expertise and customer case studies with scheme users, which includes UK operators managing fleets of commercial vehicles, vans, cars, buses, coaches, or motorcycles.

Simon Turner, Campaign Manager at Driving for Better Business said: “Working with a market-leading telematics provider is an excellent opportunity for us to spread our message about the importance of improving awareness of work-related road risk. We have a host of resources available, and Teletrac Navman’s global client base of fleet operators gives us a brand new avenue to share our advice about safe driving practices through improved behaviour.”

Peter Millichap, Marketing Director at Teletrac Navman, commented: “The Driving for Better Business campaign has a fantastic purpose: to improve awareness of work-related road risk, employers’ duty of care and employees’ responsibilities. The government-backed National Highways programme offers many insightful resources, guides, and tools for businesses to easily digest and make simple but effective steps to evaluate and reduce work-related risks.

“At Teletrac Navman, we work with our customers for the same purpose, and by partnering with Driving for Better Business, we can provide greater awareness, through more insights and learning resources, to help guide our new and existing customers.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Hultsteins Ecogen refrigeration unit

Hultsteins partner with TNS 365 for 24/7 afte...

Aug 02, 2022No Comments

Diesel-free hydraulic and electric refrigeration system manufacturer Hultsteins UK have partnered with UK commercial vehicle call handling specialists TNS 365 to offer customers a 24/7 breakdown helpline.

Fuel Pumps

Start Rescue saves motorist...

The UK is in the grip of a fuel

Aug 02, 2022
inseego logo

Ctrack becomes Inseego

Ctrack, the leading provider of fleet telematics, asset tracking

Aug 02, 2022
ULEZ expansion

Boroughs hit out against UL...

Two of London’s boroughs have expressed strong opposition to

Aug 01, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20223,666 Views

    RHA hail High Court order for ...

    RHA has welcomed a High

    Jul 27, 20223,228 Views
    Phone use when driving

    Do you have a risk management ...

    Fleet operators who cannot see

    Jul 25, 20223,102 Views
    Dover chaos

    EU-bound hauliers hit with £3...

    More than 100 fines in

    Jul 29, 20222,682 Views
    Spanish disabled parking spaces

    Disabled drivers still unable ...

    The AA are warning people

    Jul 25, 20222,460 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,676 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,110 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,226 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,132 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,206 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing