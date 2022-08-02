Teletrac Navman partners with Driving for Better Business

Global market leader in telematics technology Teletrac Navman has joined forces with Driving for Better Business – a government-backed National Highways scheme to improve awareness of work-related road risk, employers’ duty of care and employees’ responsibilities.
Becoming a delivery partner means Teletrac Navman and Driving for Better Business will work together to help create and share insights that enhance productivity, profitability, and safety of fleets.
Through the Driving for Better Business programme, Teletrac Navman will share its expertise and customer case studies with scheme users, which includes UK operators managing fleets of commercial vehicles, vans, cars, buses, coaches, or motorcycles.
Simon Turner, Campaign Manager at Driving for Better Business said: “Working with a market-leading telematics provider is an excellent opportunity for us to spread our message about the importance of improving awareness of work-related road risk. We have a host of resources available, and Teletrac Navman’s global client base of fleet operators gives us a brand new avenue to share our advice about safe driving practices through improved behaviour.”
Peter Millichap, Marketing Director at Teletrac Navman, commented: “The Driving for Better Business campaign has a fantastic purpose: to improve awareness of work-related road risk, employers’ duty of care and employees’ responsibilities. The government-backed National Highways programme offers many insightful resources, guides, and tools for businesses to easily digest and make simple but effective steps to evaluate and reduce work-related risks.
“At Teletrac Navman, we work with our customers for the same purpose, and by partnering with Driving for Better Business, we can provide greater awareness, through more insights and learning resources, to help guide our new and existing customers.”