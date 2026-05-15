Kia expands accessible mobility range with PV5 WAV Side Entry

Kia UK is strengthening its Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) offering within its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) business with the launch of the new PV5 WAV Side Entry, a wheelchair-accessible vehicle set to make its European debut at the Motability Scheme Live exhibition in Birmingham on 15 May 2026.
The new model has been developed as part of Kia’s ‘Made-In-Plant’ (MIP) conversion strategy, which allows specialist vehicle conversions to be completed either directly on Kia’s production lines or through its dedicated conversion centre. The approach is designed to maintain consistent quality standards while supporting scalable production for European markets.
The PV5 WAV Side Entry introduces a segment-first side-entry wheelchair-accessible layout for the small van sector, allowing wheelchair users to board directly from the kerbside. Kia says the design has been tailored for urban mobility applications, including private use, taxi operations and shuttle services.
A two-step manual ramp system has been engineered to cope with a variety of road and pavement conditions. The ramp delivers a maximum incline of 13.1 degrees, reducing to 11 degrees when used from a 150mm kerb. Integrated floor lighting also improves visibility and accessibility during boarding.
Inside, the centrally positioned wheelchair space creates a more inclusive cabin environment. The vehicle offers a flexible 2-0-3 seating configuration for standard passenger use or a 2-0-1 layout that accommodates a wheelchair user. A 60:40 split, tip-up third-row seat also enables a companion to travel alongside the wheelchair occupant.
The PV5 WAV Side Entry features reinforced floor structures for increased durability, while an integrated wheelchair anchorage system provides secure positioning during transport.
The new model forms part of Kia’s wider WAV strategy within its PBV portfolio. One of Kia UK’s first approved PBV Conversion Partners, GM Coachwork, is also showcasing three PV5 WAV Rear Entry conversions at the Motability Scheme Live exhibition.
The GM Coachwork line-up includes the eChorus, eQuantum and eNevada PV5 WAV models, all designed to provide greater flexibility and independence for wheelchair users. Features across the range include fold-flat ramp systems, powered tailgates, automatic ramp deployment and full drive-from-wheelchair capability.
The PV5 WAV Side Entry is based on the award-winning PV5 Passenger, which was named ‘Best Van-Based MPV’ at the 2026 What Car? Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards. The vehicle is built on Kia’s E-GMP.S platform, designed to support modularity, durability and advanced fleet connectivity functions.
Kia says market availability details for the PV5 WAV Side Entry will be announced at a later date.