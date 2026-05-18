northstarr launched as the tech-led parent of Pallet-Track

A new era has begun for the UK logistics sector following the launch of northstarr, the technology-led parent company of pallet network operator Pallet-Track. The move signals a major strategic shift designed to combine logistics expertise, warehousing capabilities and transport technology under a single group structure focused on supply chain innovation.
The newly formed northstarr group has been created to reshape how transport, warehousing and supply chain services are delivered across the UK. The business brings together Pallet-Track alongside technology and warehousing operations including Sqrrl and Truckcom, creating an integrated ecosystem aimed at improving efficiency, visibility and customer flexibility.
The launch reflects growing demand within the logistics industry for smarter, data-driven supply chain solutions. With pressure mounting on operators to improve speed, transparency and resilience, northstarr is positioning itself as a business capable of delivering connected services powered by technology.
According to the group, the strategy is not centred on building a traditional logistics conglomerate. Instead, northstarr aims to create a collaborative group of specialist businesses that can support customers and shareholder members with tailored services when required.
Northstarr Group CEO Stuart Godman said: “We wanted to build a group that gives our shareholder members and customers more tools in their toolkit.
“This is not about being a traditional one-stop shop. It’s about having a set of high-quality businesses that customers can lean into when they need them.”
Godman added that the formation of northstarr represents a long-term investment in innovation and operational excellence across the logistics sector. The group structure will allow businesses within the network to share expertise, infrastructure and technology while remaining agile enough to respond to evolving customer requirements.
Technology sits at the centre of the northstarr proposition. Pallet-Track has already invested heavily in digital transformation, including a multi-million-pound technology programme designed to improve tracking, visibility and operational efficiency across its pallet network. The investment included upgrades to IT systems and enhanced real-time tracking technology for network members and customers.
Speaking previously about Pallet-Track’s technology ambitions, Godman said: “This is our biggest ever investment in technology and will mark Pallet-Track’s arrival as the sector disrupters.”
The wider logistics market is increasingly embracing AI, automation and cloud-based transport management systems to drive efficiencies and improve customer service. northstarr’s launch comes at a time when supply chain operators are under pressure to modernise and adopt smarter technologies capable of delivering real-time visibility and operational insight.
northstarr’s portfolio reflects that shift. Truckcom provides cloud-based transport management systems, while Sqrrl offers warehousing solutions with enhanced supply chain visibility. Together with Pallet-Track’s national distribution network, the group believes it can offer customers a more connected and scalable logistics model.
The launch also strengthens Pallet-Track’s position within the competitive UK pallet network sector. Established in 2004, the Wolverhampton-headquartered business now handles around four million pallets annually through a shareholder network of more than 90 independent hauliers
Industry analysts expect the creation of northstarr to accelerate further investment in logistics technology and infrastructure as operators seek to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market. By combining operational expertise with technology-led services, the group is aiming to future-proof its offering while creating additional value for both customers and shareholder members.
The formation of northstarr highlights how logistics businesses are evolving beyond traditional freight distribution models and embracing integrated supply chain solutions driven by innovation, automation and data visibility.