Maritime Transport and CCEP launch first fully eHGV

Maritime Transport and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) have reached a major milestone in the decarbonisation of UK road freight with the introduction of the first fully electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) operating within CCEP’s GB logistics network.
The deployment marks the first time electric road transport has been integrated into CCEP’s domestic supply chain and forms part of the company’s wider sustainability strategy to reduce value chain emissions.
The new Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 operates on dedicated delivery routes from CCEP’s manufacturing facility in Wakefield, recognised as Europe’s largest soft drinks plant by production volume.
Operating five days a week, the electric HGV carries out multi-drop deliveries to convenience retailers and wholesale customers. According to the companies, the predictable delivery schedules and consistent payloads make the routes particularly suitable for electrification.
Since entering operation, the eHGV has travelled more than 7,000 miles and is estimated to have saved 12.43 tonnes of CO2e compared with equivalent diesel journeys.
Charging infrastructure has been installed at Maritime Transport’s Wakefield depot, where the vehicle is powered using electricity sourced from 100% renewable energy across the business.
The project forms part of Maritime ZERO, the company’s zero-emission road transport division, and is supported through the UK Government-backed Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator (ZEHID) programme.
As part of its wider decarbonisation strategy, Maritime Transport plans to introduce 56 electric HGVs across its national network during 2026. The company is also developing one of the UK’s largest independent charging networks, which will provide more than 22MW of installed charging capacity once complete.
The rollout is already underway, with 12 electric HGVs now operating from Wakefield, alongside a further 10 vehicles based at Maritime’s rail terminal in Tamworth and two at East Midlands Gateway. Additional sites are expected to go live over the coming months.
For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the initiative supports its “This is Forward” sustainability action plan, which includes a target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain by 2040, alongside a 30% emissions reduction target by 2030.
Transport operations, including fleet activity and third-party logistics, currently account for around 10% of the company’s total carbon footprint. As a result, CCEP is focusing on transitioning towards electric and ultra-low emission vehicles while also improving transport efficiency and route planning.
The business is also part of the EV100 coalition led by the Climate Group, supporting the transition to electric transport solutions.
Maritime Transport has supported CCEP’s UK distribution operations since 2014, with the partnership expanding significantly in recent years to include rail freight services between Wakefield and the Port of Tilbury. The integrated road and rail solution is reported to remove millions of road miles annually and reduce carbon emissions by almost 50% compared with road-only transport models.
Both companies are now exploring opportunities to expand the use of electric HGVs further, including the potential introduction of additional vehicles in southern England as charging infrastructure continues to develop.
Tom Williams, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Maritime Transport, said: “This is an exciting next step in our relationship with CCEP. Having worked closely across both road and rail for several years, introducing an eHGV into live service is a natural progression.
“Together, we’re very much focused on reducing emissions across the supply chain through a combination of modal shift, low-emission fuels, and the adoption of new vehicle technologies. Having the Mercedes out on the road allows us to assess its performance in real operating conditions, understand where it delivers the greatest value, and explore how it can support our wider decarbonisation ambitions over time.”
Nick Hayward, Logistics Director, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, added: “We’re continuing to invest across our operations to build a more sustainable and resilient supply chain, with initiatives like this playing an important role in how we deliver against our commitments.
“By working with expert partners like Maritime, we can strengthen our capabilities and make meaningful progress towards our long-term sustainability ambitions.”