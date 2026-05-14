MICHELIN X Works Tyres bring durability and cost savings to HD Ricketts

West Midlands haulage and quarrying specialist HD Ricketts says the durability, traction and accidental damage guarantee offered by MICHELIN X Works tyres are helping to reduce operating costs across its demanding commercial vehicle fleet.
The company operates more than 100 vehicles, including tippers, tractor units and curtain-side trailers, many of which regularly work in harsh off-road and construction environments where tyre damage can be difficult to avoid.
Designed for mixed on- and off-road use, the MICHELIN X Works tyre range features the manufacturer’s CARBION compound to improve durability, alongside POWERCOIL casing technology for increased strength and resilience.
Despite the challenging terrain encountered daily, HD Ricketts says the tyres have delivered strong reliability and performance across the fleet.
Tony Ricketts, Transport Manager at HD Ricketts, said: “I don’t have that many damages, as our drivers and the tyres are good. However, we do inevitably get some. When that happens, having Michelin’s accidental damage guarantee to fall back on is a relief. You don’t get that with other manufacturers, and instead you’re left to take the financial hit.”
The business adopted a full Michelin tyre policy towards the end of 2022 and around 70% of the fleet is now equipped with Michelin products.
Michelin’s accidental damage guarantee covers damage sustained while the tyre is in operation and is available on both the X Works and X Multi tyre ranges. According to the company, the policy provides additional reassurance for operators working in demanding applications where accidental tyre damage is more likely.
HD Ricketts fits X Works tyres to all axle positions on its tippers in size 295/80 R22.5, while articulated tractor units use 315/80 R22.5 tyres on the steering axle.
The fleet is supported by Kelly Aitcheson, Territory Business Manager for the West Midlands at Michelin, who works closely with the operator on tyre management and performance.
The company has also started introducing the latest generation MICHELIN X Works 2 tyre to its tractor units. Launched in June 2025, the updated tyre offers a longer operational lifespan and a higher load index compared with the previous model.
Founded in 1964 by Dave Ricketts, the business has grown into one of the West Midlands’ largest suppliers of sand and gravel to the construction industry. Operating from its quarry in Sutton Coldfield, the company also provides muck away services and runs a bagging plant in Rugeley.
Today, the family-run business is managed by Dave Ricketts’ children, Adrian Ricketts, Tony Ricketts and Ruth Ricketts.