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Volvo FM Electric shows its steel for special green delivery

Volvo FM Electric shows its steel for special green delivery

Monday, June 1, 2026 - 10:00
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Electric Trucks, Fleet Management, Green Case Studies, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volvo Trucks

Yorkshire haulage firm ET Morris & Sons has made history by completing the UK’s first delivery of fossil-free steel, using a Volvo FM Electric 4×2 tractor unit to ensure the milestone shipment arrived with zero tailpipe emissions.

Volvo FM Electric shows its steel for special green delivery

Image: Volvo Trucks

The steel, produced by Swedish manufacturer SSAB under its SSAB Zero brand, was collected from the TSG Terminal at Hull docks and transported to a customer site in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, a round trip of 160 miles. The delivery marks a significant moment for both the haulage industry and the UK steel supply chain, combining two emerging green technologies in a single, commercially meaningful operation.

A Demonstrator That Delivered

The Volvo FM Electric used for the delivery was a demonstrator unit supplied by Gareth Stone, Sales Director at Crossroads Truck & Bus. For ET Morris & Sons, which operates a 25-strong, 100% Volvo fleet, the trial offered a valuable opportunity to assess how electric traction might fit into the company’s long-term decarbonisation plans.

Jeremy Morris, Owner of ET Morris & Sons, said: “We do lots of work for SSAB but this was the first load of this new green steel that we have delivered. To mark its arrival, they wanted it to be delivered using electric technology. We have a close relationship with Gareth and the team at Crossroads, and they kindly offered the use of their electric demonstrator.”

Morris added that the experience was a positive one: “It was interesting to see how the electric truck performed. It did the job with no difficulties. The driver enjoyed the experience and, with further advances in the technology, it’s something we’ll explore further in the future.”

Volvo FM Electric shows its steel for special green delivery

ET Morris & Sons successfully transported the first load of fossil-free steel to land in the UK, using a Volvo FM Electric 4×2 tractor unit. Image: Volvo Trucks

What Makes SSAB Zero Steel Different?

SSAB Zero is produced from recycled material using fossil-free electricity and biogas, resulting in CO₂ emissions approximately 80% lower than those generated by conventional steelmaking using fossil energy. The steel is currently used primarily in the frame rails of heavy-duty trucks, the structural backbone upon which all major components are mounted, with broader application planned as production volumes increase.

Volvo Trucks is the first vehicle manufacturer in the world to incorporate SSAB’s fossil-free steel into its heavy-duty electric truck builds, making the combination of vehicle and cargo on this particular delivery a genuinely unique pairing.

Volvo’s Wider Sustainability Commitments

The delivery reflects Volvo Trucks’ broader environmental ambitions. The manufacturer is aligned with the Paris Agreement and has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain by 2040 at the latest. The integration of low-carbon materials such as SSAB Zero into vehicle production forms a key part of that strategy, addressing embodied carbon as well as operational emissions.

For operators such as ET Morris & Sons, the trial underlines the growing practicality of electric HGV technology for real-world haulage applications and signals that the path towards a zero-emission road freight sector is beginning to take tangible shape.

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