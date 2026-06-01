New driver training module highlights dangers of overhead cables

E-Training World has launched a new online driver training module designed to help HGV drivers recognise and manage the risks associated with overhead power cables.
The training has been developed in response to the ongoing dangers posed by overhead cables to high-sided vehicles, tipping trailers, cranes and other tall equipment operating on UK roads and worksites. Contact with live power lines can result in serious injury, vehicle fires and fatalities, while even approaching overhead cables too closely can trigger a dangerous electrical arc.
The new module provides practical guidance to HGV drivers on identifying overhead cable hazards, understanding the risks and knowing how to respond if they believe their vehicle has come into contact with a power line.
Route planning, awareness of vehicle height and compliance with GS6 safety guidance are central to preventing incidents involving overhead cables. The training aims to improve driver knowledge and reinforce safe working practices across the transport and logistics sector.
Graham Hurdle, Managing Director of E-Training World, said: “Drivers often underestimate just how invisible overhead cables can be.
“They blend into the sky and are harder to spot in rain, fog or low sun. When a driver is focused on the load or the task ahead, it’s easy to overlook what’s above. That moment of distraction is all it takes to enter a dangerous zone.
“Weather, temperature and even the age of the cable can all affect how high a cable sits. A line that was safe last week might be lower today, and that small change can be enough to put a driver and their vehicle at risk.
“Employers must equip their HGV drivers with the skills to react in a potentially life-threatening situation if their vehicle makes contact with a power line. Staying calm, staying inside and keeping others away can save lives.”
The company says the training is intended to help employers meet their duty of care by ensuring drivers understand both the preventative measures required and the correct emergency procedures should an incident occur.
As overhead cable strikes continue to pose a significant safety risk across transport, construction and logistics operations, industry experts stress that awareness and training remain essential in reducing accidents and protecting drivers.
E-Training World is recognised as a pioneer in online driver profiling and training. The business supports some of the UK’s largest fleet operators and provides branded and white-label driver training systems to organisations across the fleet sector. Its clients include insurance providers, fleet management specialists, accident management companies, driver training businesses, vehicle rental firms and other transport industry suppliers.
The launch of the new overhead cable safety module further expands E-Training World’s driver training portfolio, helping fleet operators improve safety standards, reduce risk and enhance compliance across their operations.