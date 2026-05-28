Cenex Expo 2026 postponed following a strategic review

Cenex has announced the postponement of this year’s Cenex Expo, which had been scheduled to take place on 22–23 September 2026 at ICC Wales. The decision follows a strategic review conducted in consultation with industry partners and stakeholders across the transport and mobility sectors.
First launched in 2008 as Cenex-LCV, Cenex Expo has become one of the UK’s leading events for transport innovation, bringing together industry, government, academia and technology specialists focused on net zero mobility and connected automated transport. Organised by Cenex, the independent not-for-profit Research and Technology Organisation, the exhibition has built a strong reputation for supporting collaboration, innovation and market development across the automotive, transport and energy industries.
Commenting on the decision, Robert Evans, CEO of Cenex, said: “This has been a difficult decision, as we know Cenex Expo is highly valued by industry and has become an important showcase for UK capability, innovation and collaboration across transport decarbonisation and connected automated mobility.
“Having listened closely to our customers and the challenges they are currently facing, we believe the responsible decision is to pause the event this year and ensure that the next Cenex Expo takes place at the right time, with the strongest possible industry participation, collaboration and impact.
“The UK continues to play a leading role in the transition towards net zero mobility and connected automated transport, and Cenex remains fully committed to supporting that innovation journey through both our technical programmes and wider industry engagement activities.”
According to Cenex, the postponement creates an opportunity to evolve how it supports the transport innovation sector. The organisation plans to build on the momentum of initiatives such as Drive35 and CAM Pathfinder while developing future engagement activities better aligned with the changing needs of industry and government.
Over the coming months, Cenex will continue working with partners across government and industry to shape future engagement opportunities and determine the most suitable timing and format for future Cenex Expo activities.
Alongside the future development of Cenex Expo, the organisation is also creating a broader programme of smaller thematic events, collaborative initiatives and sector-focused activities designed to encourage year-round engagement across key technology, policy and market areas.
Cenex concluded by thanking exhibitors, sponsors, partners and delegates for their continued support in advancing the UK’s ambitions for net zero transport and connected mobility innovation.