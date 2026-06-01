Harbour International Freight marks 10 years of growth

Harbour International Freight is celebrating a decade as a member of the Pall-Ex network, marking 10 years of sustained growth, increased freight volumes and expanded operational capacity within the UK palletised distribution sector.
Founded as a family-owned business in Dublin, Harbour International Freight opened its first UK depot in Trafford Park, Manchester, in 1988. More than three decades later, the company continues to operate from the same strategically important location while strengthening its presence across the UK and Ireland.
Since joining the Pall-Ex network in 2016, Harbour International Freight has transformed its pallet distribution operation. Daily pallet collections and deliveries have increased from around 90 pallets per day to more than 450, highlighting the company’s significant expansion and growing role within the network. During the same period, annual volumes have risen by more than 12%, driven by increasing customer demand and improved utilisation of network capacity.
Steve Swinburn, Managing Director of Harbour International Freight, said: “Reaching 10 years within the Pall-Ex network has been an important milestone for us.
“Our partnership with Pall-Ex has supported our ability to grow in a structured way while improving service levels and visibility for customers. The collaboration across the network has played a key role in helping us respond to changing customer expectations and scale our operations.”
The company’s growth has been supported by continued investment in technology and operational efficiency. Harbour has expanded its use of Pall-Ex’s digital platforms, including the Nexus platform and MyNexus tracking system, providing customers with enhanced end-to-end shipment visibility and real-time consignment tracking.
In addition to technology improvements, Harbour has benefited from access to marketing expertise and business analytics through the network. These resources have helped the company strengthen customer engagement, identify new commercial opportunities and support long-term business development.
Barry Byers, Chief Operating Officer at Pall-Ex Group, said: “Harbour International Freight has developed strongly within the network over the past decade.
“Their growth reflects a consistent focus on service delivery and a willingness to make full use of the tools and infrastructure available across the network. It’s a good example of how collaboration can support long-term development for members.”
The milestone comes at a time when the logistics industry is facing increasing demand for greater supply chain transparency, real-time tracking and enhanced freight visibility. As customer expectations continue to evolve, investment in technology and collaborative distribution networks remains a key driver of competitiveness across the sector.
Today, Harbour International Freight operates throughout the UK and Ireland, providing palletised freight distribution, Irish Sea groupage services and third-party logistics (3PL) warehousing solutions. The business employs 42 people and operates a fleet of 18 owned vehicles, supported by more than 300 vehicles across its wider network and logistics partners.
As Harbour International Freight celebrates its 10-year partnership with Pall-Ex, the company is well positioned to build on its growth, strengthen customer service and continue expanding its capabilities within the palletised freight and logistics market.