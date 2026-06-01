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Alphabet data shows EV consumer positivity

Alphabet data shows EV consumer positivity

Monday, June 1, 2026 - 06:34
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Electric Cars, General News, Green Case Studies, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

More than half of UK motorists are considering switching to an electric vehicle (EV) within the next 12 months, according to new research conducted by Alphabet during a government-backed EV awareness campaign.

The survey, carried out among supermarket shoppers attending Department for Transport (DfT) electric vehicle events, highlights growing confidence in EV technology, with lower running costs, improved charging infrastructure and sustainability among the key drivers behind purchase intentions.

The findings revealed that more than 50% of respondents said they were likely to buy an electric vehicle within the next year. When asked what was attracting them to EV ownership, 30% cited the prospect of more affordable motoring, while 26% pointed to improvements in charging infrastructure. A further 19% said the environmental benefits and opportunity for more sustainable mobility were influencing their decision.

Alphabet data shows EV consumer positivity

EV charging stations at Sainsbury’s, St Albans. Image: Alphabet

Despite increasing interest in electric vehicles, cost remains the biggest barrier to adoption. More than four in 10 respondents (42%) said the higher purchase price of an EV compared with a petrol or diesel vehicle had prevented them from making the switch. Concerns about the UK’s charging network were also highlighted, with 23% citing infrastructure as a key obstacle.

The research was conducted by Alphabet, the BMW Group-owned provider of multi-make business mobility solutions, during its support of the DfT’s EV awareness campaign. The initiative invited customers at three Sainsbury’s stores in St Albans, Harrogate and Ipswich to learn more about electric vehicle ownership, explore available models, arrange test drives with local dealerships and gain information on charging solutions and the government’s Electric Car Grant.

To support the events, Alphabet showcased a BMW iX3 and a MINI Countryman, giving shoppers the opportunity to experience electric vehicles up close. While attendees were naturally more likely to have an interest in EVs, the results reflect a broader trend of growing acceptance and adoption across the UK automotive market.

Caroline Sandall-Mansergh, Consultancy and Channel Development Manager for Alphabet (GB), said: “It feels like the stars are aligning on EVs right now: world events are affecting fuel prices, which is hitting people in the pocket. Additionally, there’s far greater price parity between EVs and their petrol and diesel counterparts, and there’s a notable increase in the number of EVs on the market compared to this time last year.

Alphabet data shows EV consumer positivity

St Alban’s shoppers inspect the all-electric MINI Countryman. Image: Alphabet

“The data captured from shoppers reveals that lots are positive about owning or driving an electric vehicle. And while there are still many some challenges around residual values and uncertainly regarding future tax implications, drivers can see the huge investment into the charging infrastructure and the significant leaps in vehicle range. These help to dispel the misconceptions around owing an EV.”

The survey findings align with wider industry trends. According to the Department for Transport, the UK recently surpassed two million licensed zero-emission vehicles on the road, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transition towards cleaner transport.

Further evidence of growing EV adoption was highlighted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which reported that battery electric vehicle registrations increased by 59.1% year-on-year in April.

With government incentives, expanding charging infrastructure and a growing choice of electric models entering the market, confidence in EV ownership continues to strengthen. While affordability and charging concerns remain important considerations for consumers, the latest research suggests more drivers than ever are preparing to make the switch to electric motoring.

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