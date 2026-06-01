Road deaths fall 3% in 2025 but serious casualties continue to rise

New government figures show that road deaths in Great Britain fell by 3% in 2025, with an estimated 1,556 people killed on the country’s roads. Whilst the decline is a cautious step in the right direction, the provisional data, published by the Department for Transport (DfT) on 28 May, paints a more troubling picture when broader casualty figures are examined.
The number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) rose by 4% year-on-year to 29,910, and total casualties across all severities remained largely unchanged at 127,870 compared to 2024. These figures suggest that whilst fewer people are dying, many more are being left with life-altering injuries.
The figures reveal stark contrasts between different road user groups. The number of motorcycle users killed rose by 13% to 384, the second consecutive annual increase in motorcyclist fatalities. The DfT has cautioned that, given year-on-year volatility in fatality numbers, it remains too early to determine whether this signals a sustained upward trend or a short-term fluctuation.
Pedal cyclists also experienced significant deterioration in safety outcomes. Whilst the number of cyclist road deaths fell marginally by 1% to 81, total pedal cycle casualties rose by 10% to 16,027, the largest percentage increase of any road user group. Killed or seriously injured figures for cyclists increased sharply, by 14%.
By contrast, fatalities among pedestrians fell by 9% to 372, and car occupant deaths dropped by 8% to 638, offering some encouragement within an otherwise mixed picture.
James Gibson, executive director of Road Safety GB, welcomed the reduction in fatalities but stressed that the overall data demands a more urgent response.
“A 3% drop in overall fatalities for 2025 is welcome, but the wider casualty figures remain deeply concerning,” he said. “Killed and seriously injured casualties have risen by 4%, while total casualty numbers across all road user groups have shown little meaningful improvement. Particularly worrying is the rise in cyclist, motorcyclist and pedestrian casualties, with cyclists experiencing a sharp 14% increase in those killed or seriously injured.”
Gibson also called on the Government to act decisively following the recent publication of the Road Safety Strategy and the closure of related consultations. “It will be interesting to see the direction taken by Government on areas that require new legislation or regulation,” he said. “Road Safety GB stands ready to support the DfT and Government in helping to deliver the changes needed to improve safety on our roads.”
He concluded with a direct message to all road users: “These latest figures are a stark reminder that far more action is needed across the road safety landscape — from education and training to awareness and enforcement. Every road user has a responsibility to act safely, stay alert and show care and consideration for others.”
The figures published by the DfT represent provisional estimates. Final annual statistics for 2025 are expected to be published in July 2026. Alongside the provisional release, the DfT has also issued an update on engagement with STATS19 data providers, focusing on how road safety factors are recorded and exploring changes in the use of certain factors compared with the previous contributory factors system.
With the Road Safety Strategy now in place and pressure growing from safety organisations, the coming months will be critical in determining whether government policy can translate into meaningful reductions in both deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads.